CAE and InterGlobe inaugurate new pilot training centre in Mumbai to support India's aviation growth

CSTPL's Mumbai centre is uniquely positioned to serve the evolving operational needs of a high-growth aviation market and support high-quality training across the regions

MUMBAI, India, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAE Simulation Training Private Limited (CSTPL), a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and CAE, today inaugurated its fourth advanced pilot training centre in India. Located in Mumbai, the 44,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility supports India's growing aviation training sector and strengthens domestic pilot training capacity. Designed to provide an immersive and highly realistic training environment that upholds the industry's highest safety and proficiency standards, the centre begins operations with its first Airbus A320 full-flight simulator (FFS). A second Airbus A320 FFS is scheduled to enter service later this year, with capacity to scale up to six FFS over time, in line with market demand.

This addition reinforces CSTPL's position as the largest pilot training organization in the country. With established centres in Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Bengaluru, the network currently has a collective capacity of 16 full-flight simulators, with plans to scale to 23 in the coming years. The Mumbai centre will support comprehensive pilot training services, complemented by Airbus, ATR, and Boeing training delivered across the CSTPL network in India, including type rating, recurrent training, and proficiency checks.

This growth underscores the shared commitment of InterGlobe and CAE to setting the industry's highest standards for pilot training and flight safety.

As one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, India's rapid expansion requires a robust and sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals. According to CAE's Aviation Talent Forecast, India will need approximately 22,000 new pilots by 2034 to support the continued growth of its aviation sector.

Maharashtra stands as a premier aviation hub, and CSTPL's Mumbai centre is uniquely positioned to serve the evolving operational needs of both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports. By expanding domestic training capacity, the facility enables airlines to meet regulatory and operational standards with greater efficiency.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by leadership teams from CAE, InterGlobe, and CSTPL, along with strategic stakeholders from across the aviation industry. The event marked a collaborative milestone for the sector, underscoring the centre's role as a key hub for airline partners and its contribution to building a steady pipeline of world-class pilots to support their operations.

Alexandre Prévost, President, Civil Aviation, CAE, said:

"India is one of the fastest‑growing aviation markets in the world, and the opening of the Mumbai centre strengthens our ability to support that growth with world‑class training capabilities. It reinforces CAE's global Civil Aviation training network and is aligned with our broader transformation, focusing on disciplined capacity alignment and market‑led growth. Delivered through CSTPL, in partnership with our long‑standing partner InterGlobe, this centre expands domestic training capacity and provides airlines with access to advanced, high‑fidelity simulation close to where they operate."

Aditya Pande, Group Chief Executive Officer, InterGlobe Enterprises, said, "The opening of our new pilot training centre in Mumbai is a defining milestone for India's aviation ecosystem and a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. For over 12 years, our strategic partnership with CAE has been at the forefront of aviation training in India, consistently evolving to meet the industry's needs. As the country's largest pilot training organization, this fourth centre significantly scales CSTPL's collective capacity to meet the critical demand for highly skilled pilots. We are proud to continue leading the way in nurturing aviation talent and driving the safety standards that support the growth of the industry."

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness — today and tomorrow.

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CAE Contacts:

Media:

Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications

+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer

+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

About InterGlobe Enterprises

InterGlobe Enterprises is an Indian travel conglomerate involved in Aviation (IndiGo), Hospitality, Logistics, Technology, Airline Management, Advanced Pilot Training, and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. InterGlobe, through its various businesses, employs more than 70,000 professionals across 150+ cities globally. Since 1989, the group has been building businesses and working with global brands to deliver Quality and Value. It has been bridging the gap between people and markets through Innovation and Service Leadership. Over the past three decades, InterGlobe has continued to expand its vision, contribution, and footprint, becoming one of India's foremost conglomerates.

For more information, please visit www.interglobe.com