Cailabs Strengthens French Space Deep-Tech Excellence During its Visit to India

NEW DELHI, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As France and India launched the India-France Year of Innovation, Jean-François Morizur, CEO of deep tech leader Cailabs, is visiting India in February to reinforce the company's commitment to the fast–growing Indo–French space and innovation ecosystem. Cailabs was invited to take the stage during the inaugural session, as part of a panel on Aerospace & Defense lead by Air Vice Marshal DV Khot, and will be present at the AI Impact Summit & Expo in New Delhi, highlighting how innovative optical communication technologies are reshaping global space capabilities.

A French Industrial Deep Tech Shaping the Future of Laser Communications

Founded in 2013, and headquartered in Rennes, Cailabs has grown into a mature industrial deep tech company, recognized for its expertise in laser optical communications for the space industry. With more than 175 employees, including over 120 engineers and 40 PhDs, the company has become a reference in high-performance optical systems.

A globally unique, space–tested Optical Ground Station (OGS)

Cailabs is the only company worldwide delivering turnkey, space-tested Optical Ground Stations, with its TILBA®-OGS L10 being the first and only SDA- and CCSDS-compatible standard solution to demonstrate consistent links with multiple Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. The company is currently scaling its production towards a capacity of up to 50 optical ground stations per year.

As global satellite deployment is expected to triple within the next decade, and radio–frequency communication is reaching its limits, optical laser–based communication is emerging as a key to secure high–capacity, and resilient connectivity between satellites and Earth. Cailabs is at the forefront of this transition thanks to a deep expertise in this field.

Powered by TILBA®–ATMO, its proprietary atmospheric turbulence–mitigation technology, Cailabs OGS enables secure, jam–resistant, highly focused laser links, fully remote operation, and robust performance even in challenging atmospheric conditions.

This innovation is a critical component for achieving reliable space–to–ground connections, and contributes to strengthening technological sovereignty, an increasing priority for many countries as space activities intensify.

Cailabs and India: Supporting a New Era of Space Collaboration

India has become one of the world's fastest–growing space ecosystems, with rising ambitions in satellite constellations, deep–space missions, defense technologies, and AI–driven space applications. The synergies with France are strong and strategic. Jean-François Morizur, Co-founder and CEO of Cailabs, said, "Our ambition is to bring India very high-throughput, secure, and resilient satellite-to-ground and ground-to-ground optical communications."

His visit to India marks an important step in expanding Cailabs' across the country's dynamic space, optical communications and advanced–technology sectors, highlighting the company's position as a key enabler of next–generation connectivity and high–performance optical solutions.

"Through its recognized expertise, Cailabs showcases France's capacity to deliver state-of-the-art technological solutions that strengthen technological sovereignty and support sustainable strategic partnerships, particularly with India," said Estelle David, South Asia Director at Business France.

About Cailabs

Cailabs is a global deep tech company with offices in France and the United States. Founded in 2013, it designs, manufactures, and develops photonic solutions for the space, industry, telecommunications, and defense sectors. A global specialist in laser communication, the company has accelerated its growth in the space field with turnkey optical ground stations enabled by atmospheric turbulence compensation technology. This makes it one of the first companies to harness fast, reliable, and low-latency data links across both space and terrestrial networks. www.cailabs.com

