Cairn Oil & Gas's prolific Mangala oil field enters 14th year of production

Cairn Oil & Gas's Mangala oil field in Rajasthan is India's largest onshore oilfield and is playing a driving role in leading India towards achieving energy aatmanirbharta

NEW DELHI, Aug. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cairn Oil & Gas, India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company and a unit of Vedanta Group, is today celebrating the 13th anniversary of successful operations from its Mangala oil field, located in Barmer, Rajasthan. Discovered in 2004, the field was the largest global discovery of the year and India's largest onshore discovery in 25 years. Since the discovery of first oil on August 29, 2009, the Mangala oil field has produced more than 497 mmbbls as of August 2022.

The Mangala oil field is India’s largest onshore oil field and has today completed 13 years of prolific production. (PRNewsfoto/Cairn Oil & Gas)

Celebrating the occasion, Prachur Sah, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, said, "We are happy to announce that Mangala oil field has completed its 13th year of production. The field has been instrumental in supporting India's domestic crude production and we are confident that the field will remain relevant in the coming years as India charts its path towards energy aatmanirbharta. The field has been home to some of the finest global partnerships that have propelled innovation in technologies of oil and gas exploration and production. At Cairn, we have announced our goal to double production capacities and contribute 50% to India's domestic crude basket and in this mission, the Mangala field will continue to play a driving role."

Today, Cairn Oil & Gas contributes ~25% to India's domestic crude oil production – a majority of the production coming from the company's Rajasthan block which consists of Mangala, and its sister fields Bhagyam and Aishwariya. Collectively, they have contributed $21 billion to the national and state exchequer as on FY'22. The cumulative production from the block has crossed 660 mmboe. Now, Cairn Oil & Gas aims to double production capacities and contribute 50% to domestic crude production. Here too, the Mangala field and Rajasthan block will play a driving role.

The Mangala field has also witnessed crucial innovation in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), use of Alkaline Surfactant Polymer (ASP) technology and being home to the Mangala pipeline – the world's longest continuously heated and insulated pipeline that traverses ~705 km carrying crude from the fields of Rajasthan to refineries in Gujarat. The Mangala pipeline is now switching to solar energy and will be powered by solar panels installed across the length of the pipeline. The celebrated pipeline has been a testimony of industry leading practices, and its conversion to solar power is setting a precedent for the oil and gas sector.

Along with aiding India's energy needs, the Rajasthan block has also contributed significantly to improving socio-economic conditions in its vicinity. Since Cairn commenced operations, the district of Barmer has registered a 650% increase in per capita income – taking it above both the national and state averages. Initiatives across water, biodiversity, education, women, and child development, etc., have touched the lives of over 8 crore people in the region. This has generated rich social wealth that is visible in the changed landscape and livelihoods of western Rajasthan today.

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India's domestic crude oil production. It has a world-class resource base, with a current interest in 58 blocks in India, including the 41 blocks under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round I auction, five blocks each under Round II and Round III, and two awarded under the Discovered Small Fields (DSF) Round-II. In 2004, Cairn made the largest onshore discovery in more than two decades in India at Mangala, Rajasthan. In its operations of 20 years, Cairn has opened four frontier basins with numerous discoveries, 38 in Rajasthan alone.

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals companies with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1886505/Cairn_Oil_Gas.jpg

