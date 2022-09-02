Calibre, an Everstone Capital portfolio company, acquires RheinPerChemie GmbH, from Evonik

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mumbai-headquartered Calibre Chemicals (Calibre), a nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care specialty chemicals company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shareholding of RheinPerChemie GmbH (RPC), from Evonik, a globally leading specialty chemical company. RPC, located in Rheinfelden Germany, is a prominent manufacturer of ammonium and sodium persulphates in Europe.

Calibre is one of the largest manufacturer of potassium persulphate, perchlorates and iodine derivatives in India and serves customers in over 100 countries. With this acquisition, Calibre will become a global, full range persulphates supplier while expanding onshore presence in the European market.

On closure, Calibre would be a front runner for Indian specialty chemical companies investing in green electrochemical opportunities in the western world.

Calibre's CEO, Deepak Chander, said, "We are excited about the cultural and geographical diversity in our functional teams. The RPC acquisition will accelerate organization learning to provide best-in-class products and services to customers and enhance customer centricity for all our business lines in Europe. Teams across the two continents would work together to expand our electrochemistry capability and capacities to further improve existing products and manufacture new products as well."

Calibre and RheinPerChemie's offerings are complementary and revenue accrediting. Calibre has plans to further strengthen manufacturing at RPC and will also add new persulphates capacity in other geographies.

About Calibre

Calibre, an Everstone Capital controlled portfolio joint venture with the Founder, Ranjit Bhavnani's family, is a specialty chemicals company servicing several diverse markets including nutrition, pharmaceuticals, personal & consumer care, industrials and aerospace. Calibre is one of India's largest persulphates, perchlorate and iodine derivatives manufacturer. The company has well-entrenched customer relationships globally and has a leadership position in green electrochemical technology. The Company demonstrably follows high standards of environment, health, safety and regulatory compliances.

For more information, visit www.calibrechem.com and LinkedIn

About Everstone Capital

Singapore headquartered Everstone Capital, the private equity arm of the Everstone Group, is a global firm committed to driving economic growth and creating sustainable value. With seven offices globally (Singapore, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, New York, Dubai and Mauritius), Everstone Capital focuses on the mid-market with control mindset and growth bias; comprising best of breed investing, operations and strategic resources with significant experience and skills.

For more information, visit www.everstonecapital.com and LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1890704/Calibre_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Calibre Chemicals