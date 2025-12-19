Cambridge Mobile Telematics Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Telematics Insurance and Connected Claims Market Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Mobility Ecosystem Innovation

CMT is honored for advancing crash technology and shaping the future of mobility ecosystems through industry-leading telematics, AI-driven insights, and connected claims innovation.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Cambridge Mobile Telematics ( CMT ), the world's largest telematics service provider, has been given the 2025 Global Market Leadership Recognition in the telematics insurance and connected claims sector for its outstanding achievements in sustainability, driver engagement, behavioral improvement, operational efficiency, and social impact. This marks the second consecutive year CMT has earned Frost & Sullivan's highest recognition in this category. This recognition highlights CMT's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on building a mobility ecosystem and elevating customer engagement, CMT has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving environment. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in crash detection and mobile telematics innovation have enabled it to scale effectively across global markets, expanding its impact on road safety and insurance transformation worldwide. "Frost & Sullivan commends CMT for advancing crash detection technology with unmatched precision, expanding coverage through strategic integrations, and delivering scalable solutions that set new standards for safety and insurer value," states Parduman Satpal, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Innovation remains central to CMT's approach. Its suite of solutions—including crash detection, driver engagement, embedded insurance capabilities, digital claims enablement, roadside assistance activation, real-time weather alerts, and proactive engagement tools—addresses the full spectrum of mobility and connected claims needs. These capabilities are powered by compliant and scalable platforms, AI-driven analytics, and flexible deployment models, enabling insurers, mobility providers, and drivers to improve safety outcomes and reduce claims costs.

CMT's AI leadership is driven by DriveWell Atlas, a suite of telematics foundation models that learns the underlying physics of motion, force, and trajectory across CMT's global dataset. This provides new levels of context, precision, and insight for insurers, mobility providers, and drivers.

CMT's DriveWell Fusion platform unifies sensor data from smartphones, connected cars, proprietary Tags, dashcams, and third-party devices, delivering a harmonized and highly accurate view of driving behavior, crash events, and risk.

CMT's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the global market. By streamlining service delivery, embedding real-time safety tools, and maintaining consistently high platform availability, the company continues to meet the needs of insurers, drivers, and mobility partners worldwide. Its collaborative approach, privacy-first framework, and strong global partner network have been essential in delivering long-term value across diverse market segments.

The measurable safety impact of CMT's platform has been significant. Programs powered by CMT have lowered distracted driving by 20 percent, reduced hard braking by 9 percent, and cut injury claims by more than 5 percent. To date, CMT's technology has helped prevent more than 100,000 crashes and 54,000 serious road-related injuries.

"CMT exists to make the world's roads and drivers safer, and that mission drives every decision we make," said William V. Powers, Co-Founder and CEO of CMT. "Our teams are building technology that reduces crashes, protects people in critical moments, and delivers new mobility experiences at a global scale. We're expanding into new markets, partnering across industries, and pushing innovation forward from every angle, from advanced AI to next-generation safety services. We're humbled by Frost & Sullivan's recognition."

Frost & Sullivan commends CMT for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's mission-driven culture, innovation pipeline, and customer-first philosophy are shaping the future of telematics insurance and connected claims, driving tangible safety and efficiency results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Market Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) is the world's largest telematics service provider. Its mission is to make the world's roads and drivers safer. The company's AI-driven platform, DriveWell Fusion®, proactively identifies and reduces driving risk, leading to fewer crashes and injuries, making mobility safer. To date, CMT's technology has helped prevent over 100,000 crashes worldwide. CMT partners with insurers, automakers, commercial mobility companies, and the public sector to measure risk, detect crashes, provide life-saving assistance, and streamline claims. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, CMT operates globally with offices in Budapest, Chennai, Seattle, Tokyo, and Zagreb. Learn more at www.cmt.ai.