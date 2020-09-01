Candelis Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Accelerating Accurate Diagnosis with Its Multi-Modal Breast Imaging Solution, Advanced Breast Imaging Enterprise Viewer

"Candelis launched the Advanced Breast Imaging Enterprise Viewer with its flagship ImageGrid™ platform, providing exceptional speed and multi-vendor viewing. It displays past and present mammography and tomosynthesis patient images from leading OEMs almost instantly, regardless of scan format," said Poornima Srinivasan, industry analyst. "With enhanced pre-fetching capabilities, hospitals can view all mammography and tomosynthesis exams from any radiologist workstation and they have the necessary prior exam data before the patient comes in for a breast examination."

Many competing mammography solutions require data transfer to each workstation, increasing the strain on the hospital's IT networks. Candelis' Advanced Breast Imaging Enterprise Viewer, in contrast, moves the data only once to the ImageGrid™ PACS, minimizing data duplication sent through the network. Furthermore, provision of rapid results means if the radiologist feels the patient needs additional examinations, an ultrasound or biopsy can be performed during the same visit. As for the customers, the streamlined, optimized workflows enhance their overall hospital experience.

Candelis supports its customers whenever and wherever needed, either on-site or via phone-support teams in Southern California and Western EU. Beyond high-quality support services, Candelis commits to tailoring innovation to match industry needs. It partners with customers within the breast imaging space to identify optimization gaps and continuously improve its products. These customer-driven innovation methods have earned it expertise in the IT data movement workflow area and keep it at the forefront of innovation.

"The company currently has over 3,700 customers worldwide using its ImageGrid™ System and anticipates increased uptake of the solution due to the market shift towards tomosynthesis," noted Srinivasan. "Besides its installations in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Western EU, and Canada, Candelis is working with the Brazilian and Japanese governments to gain approval and widen its market reach. Its significant footprint, customer-focused growth strategies, and cutting-edge innovation are expected to help the company continue expanding its customer base and remain a dominant player in the global market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 12104778469

E: [email protected]

About Candelis, Inc.

Candelis, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and cost-effective enterprise healthcare solutions to hospitals, imaging centers and top tier healthcare equipment providers. With over 3,700 installations globally, these solutions significantly increase practice efficiency and the quality of service provided to radiologists, referring physicians and specialists. Candelis provides enterprise class image and modality management, full-featured visualization tools, seamlessly integrated workflow products, and ASTRA™ Cloud services.

Media Inquiries:

Tricia Buenvenida, +1 (949) 416-0057

[email protected]

Related Links

http://www.frost.com/



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan