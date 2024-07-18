Canon Elevates Legacy with EOS R1 & EOS R5 Mark II: Unveils the Next Gen Innovations in Filmmaking & Photography

Powerful, reliable, intelligent, and rapid, Canon EOS R1 is Canon's flagship EOS R system camera with deep learning AF system, high sensitivity and high reliability, geared up to ace action photography.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II is all set to ignite creativity with up to in camera 8K 60p RAW video recording, 4K 120p & 2K 240p with Audio Recording, Canon Log 2, Dual Pixel Intelligent AF and a host of powerful functionalities.

BANGALORE, India, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon India, a leading company in digital imaging solutions, today unveiled two remarkable additions to its EOS R series: the EOS R1 & EOS R5 Mark II. As pioneers in the photography and videography segment, Canon is yet again ready to revolutionize the industry and surpass customer expectations with its next gen intelligent features, quality, speed and convenience.

(From Left to Right) Mr. Ikuo Niimura, Sr. General Manager, IMG Development Planning Center, IMG Development Unit, Imaging Business Operations, Canon Inc., Mr. Tetsuji Kiyomi, Deputy Chief Executive, Imaging Business Operations, Canon Inc. Mr. Tiger Ishii, Executive Officer, Canon Inc. President & COO, Canon Marketing Asia, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India, and Mr. Vishesh Magoo, Assistant Director, Imaging Communication Business Centre, Canon India, at the launch event of Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II in Bangalore.

EOS R1 is the company's first flagship EOS R system camera targeted at action genre photographers who need to capture the decisive moment even under severe shooting conditions, along with media & video production departments. With its powerful new image processing and autofocus systems, the new camera is setting new standards and redefining speed in the digital era.

The EOS R5 Mark II, a full-frame mirrorless camera that outperforms the EOS R5, with groundbreaking features like the high-performance new 45-megapixel back-illuminated (BI) stacked CMOS sensor and Accelerated Capture image processor system. Additionally, it includes enhancements such as Eye Control AF and Cinema EOS features, bringing Canon's esteemed "5 series" from the EOS system into the next generation. These functionalities make EOS R5 Mark II a true all-rounder camera for photo and movie professionals alike.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tiger Ishii, Executive Officer, Canon Inc., President & COO, Canon Marketing Asia & President & CEO, Canon Singapore, said "As a dynamic epicenter of technological advancement and creative innovation, India has proven to be an essential hub for Canon's global growth strategy. The market has been proving exceptionally well for our camera business, establishing our leading global market share in the DILC segment. As we look forward to strengthening our legacy of EOS series, the launch of the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II underscores our unwavering commitment of bringing pioneering cutting edge technologies to empower users. These new cameras are more than products; they are gateways for Indian filmmakers and photography professionals to redefine storytelling through unmatched visual excellence. With India as one of the top performing markets in Asia, I am confident that this launch will contribute significantly to making this year a landmark for us."

Sharing Canon's intent behind the new products, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India, said, "The newly launched, much awaited flagship EOS R1 introduces new dimensions in imaging technology with excellent usability and reliability to stay at the forefront of users' needs and technological advancements. With its powerful new image processing and autofocus systems, the new camera is setting new standards and redefining speed in the digital era."

He further added, "Canon's legacy in India, particularly through the revered EOS 5D series, is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. With the launch of the EOS R5 Mark II, we are poised to revolutionize the landscape of filmmaking and photography, ushering in a new era of 'timeless legacy'. Both EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II are powered with the most advanced image processing system in EOS history, with high-speed continuous shooting prowess, professional-level movie capabilities, Intelligent auto focus, all enhanced by deep learning technology. We are confident these products will resonate deeply with our Indian consumers, further solidifying Canon's leadership in the imaging industry."

Next Gen Technology Advancements in Canon EOS R1 & EOS R5 Mark II

A Power-packed New Core for Unprecedented Performance

The new 45-megapixel of EOS R5 Mark II and 24.2 megapixels of EOS R1 incorporates back-illuminated (BI) stacked CMOS sensor that leads the host of feature upgrades. The new Accelerated Capture System, consisting of the all-new DIGIC Accelerator and the DIGIC X image processor, can process high volumes of data at unprecedented speeds. Together, the two pave the way for powerful new features and enable resource-intensive processing that sets new standards for AF performance.

Accelerated Capture Image Processing

With the new Accelerated Capture image processing system, featuring the innovative DIGIC Accelerator alongside DIGIC X, processing speed and power are significantly amplified. Unprecedented drive speed, deep learning algorithm-based AF and subject-tracking performance can be achieved. With features such as In-Camera Upscaling and Neural Network Noise Reduction now executable in-camera, both the cameras support fast-paced, time-sensitive workflows, ensuring the swift delivery of high-quality and publication-ready images.

Dual Pixel Intelligent AF for Smarter Subject Detection and Tracking

Both EOS R1 and EOS R5 MARK II are equipped with the Dual Pixel Intelligent AF system, which leverages the Accelerated Capture system and deep learning. This system greatly improves subject tracking and detection during video and stills shooting.

Videographers and photographers shooting events and concerts will benefit from the Register People Priority function, as it prioritises a pre-registered person for subject detection and tracking even when they are in a crowd and have their face turned sideways. The new Action Priority AF mode will automatically switch the focus point to subjects that are in action, helping sports photographers capture decisive moments during dynamic, fast-paced sports such as soccer, basketball, and volleyball.

Never Miss that Crucial Moment

The EOS R1 can shoot high-speed bursts at up to 40 frames per second and EOS R5 Mark II at 30 frames per second with the electronic shutter, which allows for silent shooting and up to 12 fps with the mechanical and electronic first-curtain shutter. The faster sensor readout speed reduces rolling shutter distortion to significant levels avoiding potential subject distortion when capturing high-speed action. Reduced rolling shutter distortion also benefits video, allowing for seamless action footage and fast camera movement reduced wobbly artifact.

Additionally, both cameras offer pre-continuous shooting for stills and pre-recording for videos. These functions capture moments before pressing the shutter or starting to record, making up for lost split-seconds.

Intuitive and Highly Responsive Eye Control AF

EOS R1 and for the first time ever on a "5 series" camera EOS R5 Mark II, Eye Control AF allows user to shift the AF frame by simply looking at their new subject to focus on. Newly developed optics and an improved line-of-sight detection algorithm have doubled the detection frame rate as compared to the EOS R3, thus allowing faster, steadier eye movement detection.

In-camera Image enhancements

The new In-camera Upscaling function that quadruples the number of pixels in the image, increasing the resolution by 4 times to up to 96 megapixels in EOS R1 and 179 megapixels in EOS R5 Mark II while maintaining original sense of resolution. This is useful to generate cleaner, high-quality extreme crops that retain stunning clarity and detail, further empowering users to unleash extreme creativity.

Image noise can become more apparent when images are magnified, but this will be addressed by the new In-camera Neural Network Noise Reduction function to improve image quality further. The function uses deep learning-based algorithms to reduce high-fidelity noise on RAW images, achieving amazingly clean high ISO JPEG images straight out of the camera.

Cinema Industry Standards for Next Level Video Production

In addition to the creative flexibility offered by EOS R5 Mark II with 8K DCI 60p RAW video and 6K 60p RAW video in EOS R1, both the cameras also provide ample industry-standard recording modes and options. Several professional production-oriented Cinema EOS system features were included for professional filmmaking and video production needs. The new 4K DCI 60p SRAW recording option in EOS R5 Mark II uses the camera's full horizontal angle of view and provides a less resource-intensive option for projects requiring RAW video's post-production latitude. In addition, the camera showcases beautiful slow-motion scenes with audio recording in 4K quality (up to 5x slower) or in Full HD (up to 10x slower) with the 4K 120p and Full HD 240p.

Elevate Your Visual Storytelling

Both EOS R1 and EOS R5 MARK II are the first EOS system cameras to offer 10-bit Canon Log 2, which provides more vivid colour reproduction. Favoured by many filmmakers for its wider dynamic range (16+ stops) and better preservation of shadows and mid tone detail. Besides the existing Picture Style colour profiles, it is also equipped with the Cinema EOS system's Custom Pictures. The latter allows LUTs (lookup tables), including custom 3D LUTs for Cinema EOS to be applied in-camera even when recording in Canon Log 2/Log 3, or HDR formats so users can better visualise the output video while shooting.

Seamless integration with Cinema EOS

EOS R1 and EOS R5 MARK II uses the new XF-AVC S/XF-HEVC S file system, which has similar specifications as the Cinema EOS file system. This system enables workflows that are incompatible with the conventional MP4 format and streamlines the multi-camera project editing process where Cinema EOS cameras are utilised. Cinema EOS tools that provide detailed exposure information have also been incorporated. Users can fine-tune exposure more accurately on set and improve efficiency on multiple camera shoots where exposures must be matched.

Dual (Video + Photo) Shooting

Users can simultaneously capture approx. 33.2-megapixel JPEG stills while recording Full HD 30p videos in EOS R5 Mark II and approx. 17.8 megapixels JPEG stills while recording Full HD 60p videos in EOS R1. This improves work efficiency for users who require still photos and videos of the same event when time is limited.

Professional Grade Reliability

Designed to perform reliably on demanding shoots, both EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R1 is built with dust- and drip-resistant weather sealing to withstand challenging weather conditions. The blackout-free EVF is equipped with superior anti-fog performance, which provides a brighter, clearer view of the scene even in unpredictable weather conditions.

Both the cameras features a 5-axis In-Body IS (Image Stabiliser), with a newly designed mechanism and improved algorithms that increase its effectiveness. When shooting with a compatible RF lens with in-lens stabiliser, users can expect up to 8.5 stops' equivalent image stabilisation1.

Cooling fan accessory for extended recording time

A cooling fan accessory, CF-R20EP (sold separately) extends 8K recording times, allowing up to 120 or more minutes of 8K 30p video to be recorded. It also enables limitless 4K 60p video recording.

New power supply configuration for EOS R5 Mark II

To meet increased power requirements, the EOS R5 Mark II is powered by a new battery, LP-E6P, which has a higher current discharge but keeps the same form as other LP-E6 series batteries and can be charged with the LC-E6 charger.

For enhanced operability such as vertical shooting support, users can combine the EOS R5 MARK II with:

Battery Grip BG-R20 : A battery grip with weight balance, buttons, and multi-controller position optimised for vertical shooting. It is compatible with the EOS R5/ R6 Mark II/ R6.

: A battery grip with weight balance, buttons, and multi-controller position optimised for vertical shooting. It is compatible with the EOS R5/ R6 Mark II/ R6. Battery Grip BG-R20EP: A battery grip with the same features as BG-R20, with an additional 2.5G Base-T Ethernet port to support high-speed wired communication. This meets the needs of professional users who require wired network compatibility and better support for vertical shooting.

Designed for Swift Editorial Workflows

The EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II supports the new Wi-Fi 6/6E wireless protocol in addition to the existing 5Ghz and 2.4Ghz bands, allowing for faster wireless file transmission to a smartphone, PC, or FTP/FTPS/SFTP server. EOS R1 features the new high-speed 2.5GBase-T wired LAN protocol to existing wired LAN support and in EOS R5 Mark II with BG-R20EP, users can use the latest high-speed communication standards to swiftly transmit large numbers of still photos and videos to their editors—an asset for news reporting where time is a constraint.

PRICE | EOS R1

New Launch MRP Sales Date EOS R1 Body Rs. 630,995/U End of November 2024 LP-E6P Battery Rs. 7,995.00/U Battery Grip Rs. 34,995.00/U Cooling Fan Battery Grip Rs. 40,995.00/U Battery Grip with LAN Rs. 80,995.00/U



PRICE | EOS R5 Mark II | Battery Pack | Grip Accessory

New launch MRP Sale Date EOS R5 Mark II Body Rs. 405,995.00/U August 2024 EOS R5 Mark II + RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM Rs. 505,995.00/U LP-E6P Battery Rs. 7,995.00/U BG-R20 Battery Grip Rs. 34,995.00/U CF-R20EP Cooling Fan Battery Grip Rs. 40,995.00/U BG-R20EP Battery Grip with LAN Rs. 80,995.00/U



APPENDIX | EOS R1

Camera Model EOS R1 Image Processor DIGIC Accelerator & DIGIC X Image Sensor Camera Effective Pixels Effective sensor size: Full-Frame CMOS Camera effective pixels: Max approx. 24.2 megapixels Metering System Based on image sensor output signals Stills: 6,144 zone (96 × 64) metering Movie: DCI: 4,800-zone (96 x 50) metering UHD: 5,184-zone (96 x 54) metering Autofocus Method Spot AF, 1-point AF, Expand AF area (above / below / left / right or around), Flexible Zone AF 1 / 2 / 3, Whole area AF Image Stabilizer (IS) System In-body 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilisation (Still/Movie) Effective ISO Stills: 100–102,400 (L:50, H1:204,800, H2:409,600) Movie: Custom Picture (Off): 100–32,000 (H:40,000-102,400, H1:204,800) Canon 709/PQ/HLG: 400–32,000 (L:100-320, H:40,000-102,400, H1:204,800) Canon Log 2 / Canon Log 3: 800–32,000 (L:100-640, H:40,000-102,400, H1:204,800) BT.709 Standard: 160–32,000 (L:100-125, H:40,000-102,400, H1:204,800) Continuous Shooting Mechanical shutter & Electronic 1st curtain: 12 fps Electronic shutter: 40 fps Max Shutter Speed 1/64,000 sec. (Electronic Shutter) Viewfinder 1.63 cm / 0.64-inch OLED, approx. 9440,000 dots 59.94/119.88 fps Refresh Rate Movie 6K RAW (6,000 x 3,164) 59.94 fps / 29.97 fps / 23.98 fps (NTSC) 50.00 fps / 25.00 fps / 24.00 fps (PAL) 4K DCI (4,096 x 2,160) 119.88 fps / 59.94 fps / 29.97 fps / 23.98 fps (NTSC) 100.00 fps / 50.00 fps / 25.00 fps / 24.00 fps (PAL) 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) 119.88 fps / 59.94 fps / 29.97 fps / 23.98 fps (NTSC) 100.00 fps / 50.00 fps / 25.00 fps (PAL) 2K DCI (2,048 x 1,080) 239.76 fps / 119.88 fps / 59.94 fps / 29.97 fps / 23.98 fps (NTSC) 200.00 fps / 100.00 fps / 50.00 fps / 25.00 fps / 24.00 fps (PAL) Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) 239.76 fps / 119.88 fps / 59.94 fps / 29.97 fps / 23.98 fps (NTSC) 200.00 fps / 100.00 fps / 50.00 fps / 25.00 fps (PAL) Maximum Movie Recording Time 6 hr. 00 min. 00 sec. (Normal movie) 1 hr. 30 min. 00 sec. (High Frame Rate Movie) Recording Media Supports 2 memory cards: • 2 x CFexpress memory card (Type B compatible) *CFexpress 2.0 and VPG400 supported *Up to 2 TB capacity supported (CFexpress card exceeding 2TB capacity is handled as 2 TB) Power Supply LP-E19 USB charging / Optional Power Supports charging via USB Power Adapter PD-E1 / PD-E2 AC Power (AC Adapter AC-E19 and DC Coupler DR-E19) Size Approx. 157.6 × 149.5 × 87.3 mm Weight Approx. 1115 g (incl. battery and memory 1 card, excl. body cap, eyecup or shoe cover) Network Wi-Fi: IEEE802.11b/g/n/a/ac/ax Bluetooth: Bluetooth Low Energy Technology Ver 5.3 Ethernet: IEEE 802.3bz (for 2.5GBASE-T) C2PA Supported in 2025 or later (firmware update is required)



APPENDIX | EOS R5 MARK II

Camera Model EOS R5 Mark II Image Processor DIGIC Accelerator & DIGIC X Image Sensor Camera Effective Pixels Effective sensor size: Full-Frame CMOS Camera effective pixels: Max approx. 45.0 megapixels Metering System Based on image sensor output signals Stills: 6,144 zone (96 × 64) metering Movie: DCI: 4,800-zone (96 x 50) metering UHD: 5,184-zone (96 x 54) metering Autofocus Method Spot AF, 1-point AF, Expand AF area (above / below / left / right or around), Flexible Zone AF 1 / 2 / 3, Whole area AF Image Stabilizer (IS) System In-body 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilisation (Still/Movie) Effective ISO Stills: 100–51,200 (L:50, H:102,400) Movie: Custom Picture (Off): 100–25,600 (H:32,000-51,200) Canon 709 / PQ / HLG: 400–25,600 (L:100-320, H:32,000-51,200) Canon Log 2 / Canon Log 3: 800–25,600 (L:100-640, H:32,000-51,200) BT.709 Standard: 160–25,600 (L:100-125, H: 32,000-51,200) Continuous Shooting Mechanical shutter & Electronic 1st curtain: 12 frames per second Electronic shutter: 30 frames per second Max Shutter Speed 1/32,000 sec. (Electronic Shutter) Viewfinder 1.27 cm / 0.5inch OLED, approx. 5760,000 dots 59.94/119.88 fps Refresh Rate



About Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leader in the fields of professional and consumer imaging equipment, industrial equipment, and information systems. Canon's extensive range of products includes production printers, multifunction office systems, inkjet and laser printers, cameras, video and cinematography equipment, network cameras, medical systems and semiconductor-manufacturing equipment. Originally established in 1937 as Precision Optical Industry, Co., Ltd., a camera manufacturer, Canon has successfully diversified and globalized to become a worldwide industry leader in professional and consumer imaging systems and solutions. With approximately 180,775 employees worldwide, the Canon Group includes manufacturing and marketing subsidiaries in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania; and a global R&D network with companies based in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Canon's consolidated net sales for fiscal 2022 (ended December 31, 2022) totalled $30.31 billion (at an exchange rate of ¥133=U.S. $1). Visit the Canon Inc. website at: global. canon

About Canon India

Canon India Pvt. Ltd. is the sales and marketing subsidiary of Canon Inc., a world leader in imaging technologies. Having started its operations in 1997, Canon India markets a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices in 10 cities across India with merchandise warehousing facilities at 4 location and employs 1000 staff and over 850 channel partners. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, PIXMA Zones, and BIS Lounges. Canon India's service reach extends to over 632 towns covering 19,118 PIN codes across India – which comprises of 349+ Camera collection points, 15 Camera repair centres, 320+ Printer repair centres, 183 Copier, Scanner and 120 Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Updated as of April 2024)

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including Digital Production Printers, Large Format Printers, Commercial Printers, Multi-Functional Devices, Managed Document Services, Inkjet & Laser Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Cinematic Imaging Products, and Surveillance cameras catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

More information is available at https://in.canon/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463696/Canon_leadership.jpg

1 Based on the CIPA 2024 standard. In yaw, pitch, and roll image stabilization performance when using RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z (f=105mm)