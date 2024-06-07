Canon Eyes Significant Expansion of Core Business in India, Alongside Strengthening Industrial and Medical Business

- Accelerated business growth in India would pave the way for Canon Asia to become the top sales region for Canon global by 2035

MUMBAI, India, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting India's crucial role in its global growth strategy, Canon today announced its outlined plans for strengthening its core business segments of imaging, printing, and surveillance, along with growing presence in the Semiconductor, Flat Panel Display business and the medical industry. Reaffirming the brand's commitment to India, these announcements were made during Canon's strategy meet in Mumbai, attended by key global leadership.

(From Left to Right) Mr Kazunori Iwamoto, Advisory Director of Canon Inc., Deputy Chief Executive of Optical Products Operations of Canon Inc., Unit Executive of Semiconductor Production Equipment Unit of Canon Inc., Mr Tiger Ishii, Executive Officer, Canon Inc., President & COO, Canon Marketing Asia, President & CEO, Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd., Mr Howard Ozawa, Executive Vice President, Canon Inc., Chief Representative, Canon Asia Group, Chairman & CEO, Canon Marketing Asia, President & CEO of Canon (China) Co., Ltd., Mr Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India, and Mr Koh Yamada, President, Canon Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd., at the Canon Presidents Meet in Mumbai where Canon announced significant expansion of core business in India, alongside strengthening Industrial and Medical Business.

In the industrial equipment business, Canon has a wide range of Semiconductor Lithography Equipment and Flat Panel Display Lithography Equipment. Canon aims to introduce state-of-the-art lithography solutions and emphasize eco-friendly practices, backed by superior customer service to India. Additionally, beyond equipment provision, Canon's commitment to India's industry extends to talent development as well. On the other hand, with respect to healthcare, Canon has a comprehensive portfolio of advanced medical products and solutions from diagnostic imaging systems and healthcare IT solutions. With India as a key market, Canon further focuses on bolstering the rapidly growing medical business.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Howard Ozawa, Executive Vice President of Canon Inc., Chief Representative of Canon Asia Group, Chairman & CEO of Canon Marketing Asia, said, "As Canon continues to etch its global legacy across diverse domains, we recognize that India stands at the heart of our strategic ambitions. With a rich heritage of innovation and a commitment to excellence, Canon has become synonymous with cutting-edge imaging technology. India's dynamic economy, vibrant culture, and tech-savvy population make it a critical market for Canon. And our existing segments (managed by Canon India Pvt. Ltd.), be it cameras, printers, or office solutions have thrived here, driven by the trust and loyalty of Indian consumers. India remains a beacon of opportunity for us and recognizing the immense potential that the market holds, we are aiming to strengthen the semiconductor and medical business. At Canon, we are committed to empowering customers through high quality and performance-based technology that meets their specific needs. As Canon's legacy meets India's boundless potential, we hold an optimistic vision for Canon India to emerge as the leading company in the region by 2035, thereby propelling Canon Asia to secure its position as the top sales region globally."

Commenting on the Semiconductor and Flat Panel Display industry, Mr. Kazunori Iwamoto, Advisory Director, Deputy Chief Executive of Optical Products Operations, Unit Executive of Semiconductor Production Equipment Unit of Canon Inc. said, "In the semiconductor business in India, we aim to introduce our advanced skillsets and knowledge to India, taking advantage of our over 50 years history in the exposure equipment business. Canon provides a variety of manufacturing solutions for the cutting-edge electronics industry. Our latest technology, called Nanoimprint lithography equipment, imprints a pattern on a mask onto a wafer to form a fine pattern. Compared to the conventional optical exposure tool, it has a simple configuration without complex optics and high power EUV, and the electric power consumption is only 1/10. In addition, not only by our cutting-edge technology and wide range of products, but also by developing talents through our global training curriculum, we will contribute to India's semiconductor industrial growth."

Sharing insights on the expansion of medical business, Mr. Koh Yamada, President, Canon Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Canon Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Canon Medical Systems Corporation in Japan. Canon Medical Systems has a comprehensive portfolio of advanced medical imaging from diagnostic and interventional imaging systems to healthcare IT solutions for the wider healthcare enterprise. Recognized as a world leader in innovation, Canon Medical Systems continues to develop breakthrough technology and applications including using AI, to support diagnostic imaging and therapeutic needs, all while optimizing patient outcomes. We understand that more and more people are suffering from non-communicable, life-style diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes, and hope that our unique technologies can contribute and help medical professionals better deal with them. In India, Canon Medical Systems aim to provide our customers with higher quality services as a priority."

The brand has established a strong footprint in the digital imaging industry, as an end-to-end solutions provider, having diversified into new markets, broadening its product range and asserting its leadership across customer segments. In the camera segment, Canon has retained its No.1 share in the Digital Interchangeable Lens Camera (DILC) global market for 21 consecutive years. Canon further endeavors to expand its imaging business by broadening the conventional camera industry to include comprehensive offerings like video management and video analytics. Similarly, in the printing business, Canon aims to become the global leader in office and home printing by aligning with modern remote working lifestyles and leading digital transformation in the office, through its innovative modern solutions. The surveillance and broadcast range of solutions from Canon has been receiving positive response from customers, and Canon further aims to strengthen their positioning as the one-stop surveillance solution provider.

About Canon Inc.

Canon Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leader in the fields of professional and consumer imaging equipment, industrial equipment, and information systems. Canon's extensive range of products includes production printers, multifunction office systems, inkjet and laser printers, cameras, video and cinematography equipment, network cameras, medical systems and semiconductor-manufacturing equipment. Originally established in 1937 as Precision Optical Industry, Co., Ltd., a camera manufacturer, Canon has successfully diversified and globalized to become a worldwide industry leader in professional and consumer imaging systems and solutions. With about 169,000 employees worldwide, the Canon Group includes manufacturing and marketing subsidiaries in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania; and a global R&D network with companies based in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Canon's consolidated net sales for fiscal 2023 (ended December 31, 2023) totaled $29.44 billion (at an exchange rate of ¥142=U.S. $1). Visit the Canon Inc. website at: global.canon

About Canon India

Canon India Pvt. Ltd. is the sales and marketing subsidiary of Canon Inc., a world leader in imaging technologies. Having started its operations in 1997, Canon India markets a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices in 10 cities across India with merchandise warehousing facilities at 4 location and employs 1000 staff and over 850 channel partners. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, PIXMA Zones, and BIS Lounges. Canon India's service reach extends to over 632 towns covering 19,118 PIN codes across India – which comprises of 349+ Camera collection points, 15 Camera repair centers, 320+ Printer repair centers, 183 Copier, Scanner and 120 Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Updated as of April 2024)

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including Digital Production Printers, Large Format Printers, Commercial Printers, Multi-Functional Devices, Managed Document Services, Inkjet & Laser Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Cinematic Imaging Products, Surveillance cameras and Medical Imaging products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2432906/Canon_Leaders.jpg