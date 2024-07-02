Canon India Appoints Toshiaki Nomura as New President & CEO to Drive Future Growth of the Company

Mr. Toshiaki Nomura succeeds Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, who led the Indian market's operations for the past three years

NEW DELHI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon India, the global leader in digital imaging technologies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Toshiaki Nomura as the new President & CEO for Canon India, effective July 1, 2024.

Mr. Nomura has been associated with Canon since 1999, and prior to joining Canon India, he played a pivotal role in leading Canon's Business Imaging Solution (BIS) Division in the Canon Southeast & South Asia Region. Furthermore, with Mr. Nomura's guidance and approach, the BIS Division has achieved significant and sustainable growth.

Expressing his enthusiasm on taking on the new role of spearheading Canon's business strategy and operations in India, Mr. Nomura said, "India's vibrant and dynamic market offers immense potential, and Canon India is at an exciting stage in its growth journey, by harnessing these opportunities and expanding into new segments. I am thrilled and honored to lead the company through this transformative phase and collaborate with my talented team. Along with continuing our focus on strengthening core business of imaging and printing, I am particularly excited about contributing to development of new businesses such as surveillance, business solutions and industrial printing. By deeply understanding and addressing the unique requirements of the Indian market, it will be my endeavor to ensure our customers are consistently delighted with our high-quality products and services."

Mr. Nomura's extensive experience and strategic vision have been instrumental in driving remarkable growth and innovation for Canon in his previous endeavors. With him at the helm of Canon India's operations, the company aims to continue its upward growth trajectory, by aggressively expanding into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, developing new business segments, and strengthening brand presence across the nation. Canon India remains committed to its mission of 'Delighting customers always', by contributing to Indian society and economy through their business, product innovations and community centric initiatives.

About Canon Inc.

Canon Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leader in the fields of professional and consumer imaging equipment, industrial equipment, and information systems. Canon's extensive range of products includes production printers, multifunction office systems, inkjet and laser printers, cameras, video and cinematography equipment, network cameras and semiconductor-manufacturing equipment. Originally established in 1937 as Precision Optical Industry, Co., Ltd., a camera manufacturer, Canon has successfully diversified and globalized to become a worldwide industry leader in professional and consumer imaging systems and solutions. With about 169,000 employees worldwide, the Canon Group includes manufacturing and marketing subsidiaries in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania; and a global R&D network with companies based in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Canon's consolidated net sales for fiscal 2023 (ended December 31, 2023) totaled $29.44 billion (at an exchange rate of ¥142=U.S. $1). Visit the Canon Inc. website at: global.canon

About Canon India

Canon India Pvt. Ltd. is the sales and marketing subsidiary of Canon Inc., a world leader in imaging technologies. Having started its operations in 1997, Canon India markets a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices in 10 cities across India with merchandise warehousing facilities at 4 location and employs 1000 staff and over 850 channel partners. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, PIXMA Zones, and BIS Lounges. Canon India's service reach extends to over 632 towns covering 19,118 PIN codes across India – which comprises of 349+ Camera collection points, 15 Camera repair centers, 320+ Printer repair centers, 183 Copier, Scanner and 120 Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Updated as of April 2024)

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including Digital Production Printers, Large Format Printers, Commercial Printers, Multi-Functional Devices, Managed Document Services, Inkjet & Laser Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Cinematic Imaging Products, and Surveillance cameras catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

