Canon India Strengthens Commitment to Skill India: Launches Skill Development Centres to Enhance Youth Employment

NEW DELHI, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a significant step in its CSR outreach to empower communities, Canon India today announced the opening of two new Skill Centres in Kapashera, Delhi, and Andheri East, Mumbai. Aligned with the Skill India mission, this project demonstrates Canon India's commitment to contributing to Indian society by creating value-led impact in the community through skill development. The Skill Development & Livelihood Program aims to uplift youth aged 18-25 years, living in urban slums by providing them with essential life and employability skills, preparing them for seamless placement in customer-centric, grey-collar jobs, ensuring a pathway to stable and meaningful employment.

Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India inaugurates Canon's new Skill Development & Livelihood Centre in Kapashera, Delhi along with senior leadership, marking a significant step in its CSR journey to empower communities.

Aiming to reach over 2500 individuals in a period of five years, the program targets youth from Below Poverty Line (BPL) who are currently not in education, employment, or training (NEET). Participants will gain crucial skills in high-demand sectors such as BFSI, Retail, IT/ITeS, E-commerce, and Quick Service Restaurants, positioning them for better employment opportunities with an average minimum salary of INR 12,500.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India, said, "India's young population can contribute immensely to nation building and we at Canon India are committed to nurturing this potential through necessary support and resources. 'Empowerment' is a critical pillar in our CSR policy, through which we have already impacted thousands of lives in our Adopted Villages. The establishment of new skill centres is a step towards providing market relevant skills and meaningful opportunities that benefit the youth in building successful careers and contributing to the country's economy. This initiative is more than just training; it's about instilling hope, confidence, and the ability to dream bigger. This program represents Canon India's broader mission to drive sustainable development and empower individuals to achieve their fullest potential."

Through a comprehensive 2.5-month training period, participants will engage in a blend of hands-on group and individual activities covering key areas such as English language proficiency, IT proficiency, and essential life skills. This training model promotes peer-to-peer learning, encourages collaboration, enhances communication, and boosts confidence, ensuring that participants are well-prepared to handle job interviews and navigate the job market with ease.

Further elaborating on the details of the new initiative, Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India, add, "At Canon India, we are deeply committed to the holistic and sustainable development of the community. Building on our impactful initiatives in Education, Empowerment, Environment and Eye Care, we are proud to introduce a new pillar in our CSR journey through skill centres that are aimed at empowering the burgeoning youth of India. Through the Skill Development & Livelihood Program, we aim to not only equip individuals with the skills needed for today's job market but also support their path to employment, financial independence, and higher family income. Canon India aims for 70% of the trained individuals to secure job placements post-training, enhancing their employability in multiple sectors."

The initiative not only aims to provide steady income to boost family earnings by double but also strives to make a real difference in the communities by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities. More importantly, the youth will further become ambassadors of change and inspire others in their community.

About Canon Inc.

Canon Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leader in the fields of professional and consumer imaging equipment, industrial equipment, and information systems. Canon's extensive range of products includes production printers, multifunction office systems, inkjet and laser printers, cameras, video and cinematography equipment, network cameras, medical systems and semiconductor-manufacturing equipment. Originally established in 1937 as Precision Optical Industry, Co., Ltd., a camera manufacturer, Canon has successfully diversified and globalized to become a worldwide industry leader in professional and consumer imaging systems and solutions. With about 169,000 employees worldwide, the Canon Group includes manufacturing and marketing subsidiaries in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania; and a global R&D network with companies based in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Canon's consolidated net sales for fiscal 2023 (ended December 31, 2023) totaled $29.44 billion (at an exchange rate of ¥142=U.S. $1). Visit the Canon Inc. website at: global.canon.

About Canon India

Canon India Pvt. Ltd. is the sales and marketing subsidiary of Canon Inc., a world leader in imaging technologies. Having started its operations in 1997, Canon India markets a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices in 10 cities across India with merchandise warehousing facilities at 4 location and employs 1000 staff and over 850 channel partners. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, PIXMA Zones, and BIS Lounges. Canon India's service reach extends to over 632 towns covering 19,118 PIN codes across India – which comprises of 349+ Camera collection points, 15 Camera repair centers, 320+ Printer repair centers, 183 Copier, Scanner and 120 Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers (updated as of April 2024).

In sync with its corporate tagline, 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including Digital Production Printers, Large Format Printers, Commercial Printers, Multi-Functional Devices, Managed Document Services, Inkjet & Laser Printers, Document, and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Cinematic Imaging Products, and Surveillance cameras catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

