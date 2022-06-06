Canon India to become a one-stop surveillance solution provider with the launch of its first experience center

Located at Connaught Place ( New Delhi ), the centre will showcase the entire product portfolio of Network Video Surveillance, giving a live experience to the customers

Brings together industry-leading players- Axis, Milestone, and BCD to strengthen the surveillance ecosystem

NEW DELHI, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by its pursuit in innovation, Canon India, one of the leading imaging companies has opened an experience center in New Delhi where they would display the complete portfolio of offerings under the Network Video Surveillance (NVS) business. With this launch, Canon aims to become an end-to-end surveillance solutions provider and systems integrator, offering consultancy and services on CCTV surveillance, access control, public addressing, and video analytics, addressing the complete networking and surveillance life cycle. To further build advanced video solutions in the Indian market, Canon is also bringing together leading surveillance industry players - Axis, Milestone, and BCD, under one umbrella to strengthen their NVS product portfolio.

Speaking about the importance of Network Video Surveillance business, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said, "There is no doubt that we are living in an increasingly digital and connected world, where our reliance on technology and data driven innovation is constantly evolving. It is interesting to see how surveillance has become an unavoidable element in the entire digital transformation journey of any organization or sector. As a leading imaging brand in the country, we are elated to diversify and strengthen Canon's business portfolio through our Network Video Surveillance offerings. From bringing together the leading players in the surveillance industry to launching Canon India's first NVS experience centre, we aim to expand our NVS business and become a one-stop surveillance solution provider for our customers."

Commenting on the launch of the experience centre, Mr. K Bhaskhar, Senior Vice President – BIS Segment, Canon India said, "The seamless integration of digital technology into everyday tasks has helped various sectors to optimize their business offerings. In such a scenario, it is very imperative to have a secure infrastructure that supports digital transformation along with safeguarding assets, thereby growing the demand for surveillance solutions. With the launch of NVS experience center, we aim to offer a live hands-on experience of our solutions for the customers and help them make informed purchase decisions. We are proud to have partnered with the leading players in the surveillance industry and incorporate their innovative portfolio of surveillance products and solutions into our distribution network. With these collaborations, we aim to capitalize on the explosive growth opportunities in this segment and strengthen Canon's footprint in the surveillance business."

Through the centre located in Connaught place (New Delhi), customers can experience Canon's range of NVS offerings like network cameras, IP audio speakers, access control solutions, video management and video analytics.

About Canon Group

Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the 'Kyosei' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare, and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan to serve society with advanced technologies and become a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017)

About Canon India

Canon India Pvt. Ltd. is the sales and marketing subsidiary of Canon Inc., a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon India markets a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices in 10 cities across India with warehousing facilities at 6 locations and employs over 1000 staff and over 850 channel partners. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, PIXMA Zones, and BIS Lounges. Canon India's service reach extends to over 632 towns covering 19,118 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 188 Camera collection points, 15 Camera repair centers, 294 Printer repair centers, 191 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of 19 April 2022)

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including Digital Production Printers, Large Format Printers, Commercial Printers, Multi-Functional Devices, Managed Document Services, Inkjet & Laser Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Cinematic Imaging Products, Surveillance cameras and Medical Imaging products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

SOURCE Canon India