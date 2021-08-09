Canon Introduces Pigment Based Ink Tank Printers to Meet High Volume Colour Printing Demand in Home Offices and Small Businesses

Launches MAXIFY GX7070 and MAXIFY GX6070 ink tank printers for small and mid-size offices

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its legacy of innovation and customer delight, Canon India, launched the MAXIFY GX7070 and MAXIFY GX6070 ink tank printers to meet high volume demands for color printing across small and mid-size offices. With water-resistant, fast printing and flexible paper handling, the two new printers are designed to combine productivity and laser printer-like efficiency and enable users to increase business productivity.

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India said, "India has been one of the most important markets for Canon's printing business, having received a huge acceptance for our ink tank printers amongst all customers. It has been our constant endeavour to bring forth the latest technological innovations, catering to diverse and evolving demands of our customers. Continuing the momentum in 2021, we have introduced 13 models of ink tank printers so far, bringing our customers the most innovative, cost effective and productive solutions. As we continue to grow stronger, we are proud to extend the ink tank technology to our flagship MAXIFY series, reinforcing our commitment to the growth of small businesses in the country. We are optimistic that the new MAXIFY range of printers will boost efficiency for small and mid-sized businesses, along with reinventing their printing experience at utmost utility value."

Designed to enhance ease of use, convenience, and productivity for end-users, the new MAXIFY printers offer a brilliant amalgamation of next-level modern technology and cost optimization. It further contributes to a low total of ownership with increased efficiency thus making it an essential part of office functioning.

Speaking about the new products, Mr. C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Business highlighted, "As the entrepreneurship culture continues to grow in the country, SMEs and SOHOs are looking at strengthening their workflow to scale their business further. At Canon, we want to play an important role in their growth journey by providing them with innovative products in line with their requirements. We are seeing a greater adoption of mobile and cloud printing amongst small businesses, along with the increasing demand for high volume color printing. Addressing such demands, our new range of MAXIFY printers utilizes a high-volume continuous ink supply system which significantly reduces ink costs for color printing. These printers will help small set-ups streamline their printing infrastructure and increase employee productivity by leveraging the high volume efficient color printing feature."

High Yield Ink Bottles with Low Colour Printing Costs

Large ink tanks and high-volume ink bottles significantly reduce ink costs for both monochrome and colour printing. A full set of ink delivers approximately 6,000 grayscale pages and 14,000 pages in colour.

For businesses that need to print even more without compromising on quality and text legibility, an Economy mode setting pushes output to 9,000 and 21,000 pages of grayscale and colour respectively. Businesses can now print colour pages whenever the need arises without having to worry about the cost.

The ability to print on a variety of textures and print surfaces also ensures businesses do not need to buy different printers when there is a need to switch between envelopes, labels, glossy paper, and banner paper. This versatility makes the MAXIFY GX7070 and MAXIFY GX6070 a remarkable flexible print workhorse suitable for all types of printing.

Water Resistant Documents Resist Smudging and Accidental Water Spills

The use of pigment inks delivers water-resistant document prints on plain paper, lending a laser print-like quality not found in conventional inkjet printers. Text, colour bars, and charts will resist smudging when in contact with highlighter pens, while rain splashes and accidental water spills can dry out without colour bleeding and destruction to printed content.

Increasing Business Efficiency and Productivity

The MAXIFY GX7070 and MAXIFY GX6070 are packed with features that prioritize productivity and efficiency for busy offices and businesses. With duplex (automatic two-sided) printing, combined with large paper cassettes, less time is spent to replenish paper supplies.

Both printers come with an automatic document feeder (ADF). Together with the convenience of a front-USB port, users can load up to 50 sheets of document originals on the ADF to be duplicated or scanned into digital storage, on their computers, USB-removable storage, and even into mobile devices like smartphones and tablet PCs. On the MAXIFY GX7070, there is an additional bonus in single-pass duplex scanning, where both sides of a two-sided document can be scanned in a single paper pass. The MAXIFY GX7070 has a maximum paper loading capacity of 600 sheets while the MAXIFY GX6070 has a maximum paper loading capacity of 350 sheets.

The MAXIFY GX7070 and MAXIFY GX6070 also feature a game-changing modular, user-replaceable maintenance cartridge that can be obtained over the counter in retail. The benefits of this design are twofold: minimizing device downtime when faced with the daunting prospect of a large number of prints yet to be completed, and the removal of the need to schedule a service visit or to carry the printer to the nearest service centre.

Stay Connected All the Time

The MAXIFY GX7070 and MAXIFY GX6070 are built with modern businesses and home offices in mind, flexible enough to be placed anywhere in the office as they come with not just wired network interfaces, but also wireless1 connectivity. Users can setup and operate the printers using the free Canon PRINT Inkjet/ SELPHY mobile app, as well as print from the cloud.

2 Pricing and availability

Model Number Retail Price MAXIFY GX6070 INR 47,348.00 MAXIFY GX7070 INR 58,621.00

1 Wireless printing requires a working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n capability. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network clients.

2 Prices are estimated retail prices and are subject to change at any time without notice.

MAXIFY Ink Efficient GX6070

Ink Tank for High Volume Printing

Product Dimensions (W x D x H) Approx. 399 x 410 x 254 mm Document ISO Print Speed Approx. 24.0 images per minute (B&W) / 15.5 images per minute (colour) Key Features Print, Scan, Copy with ADF

Print up to 9,000/21,000 pages (B&W/Colour)

Load up to 350 sheets of plain paper

Auto Duplex Printing

Supports wireless and mobile printing

2.7" Touch Screen Display

User replaceable ink maintenance cartridge

MAXIFY Ink Efficient GX7070

Ink Tank for High Volume Printing

Product Dimensions (W x D x H) Approx. 399 x 410 x 314 mm Document ISO Print Speed Approx. 24.0 images per minute (B&W) / 15.5 images per minute (colour) Key Features Print, Scan, Copy, Fax with DADF

Print up to 9,000/21,000 pages (B&W/Colour)

Load up to 600 sheets of plain paper

Auto Duplex Printing

Supports wireless and mobile printing

2.7" Touch Screen Display

User replaceable ink maintenance cartridge

