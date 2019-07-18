CapBridge Partners Hana Financial Investment to Extend Footprint in South Korea

The CapBridge private capital platform undertakes primary capital raising activities, while its affiliate 1exchange ("1X") is Singapore's only licensed and regulated private exchange, facilitating the fair and orderly trading of private equities.

Johnson Chen, founder and CEO of CapBridge, said, "We are pleased to have the support of Hana Financial Investment, as we continue to extend our footprint in Asia. We look forward to offering more value to clients of HFI, as we work together to create investment opportunities through CapBridge and our private securities exchange 1X for companies and investors in South Korea."

Lee Jin-kook, CEO of HFI, said, ""Hana Financial Investment is making steady efforts to create a global investment model to enable more active overseas exchanges between the local industries and local venture capital. We will actively support local unlisted companies to increase exchanges with overseas investors, resulting in more investment."

The partnership will make it more convenient for unlisted companies in South Korea to attract investments from abroad. Through CapBridge and 1X, qualified investors in South Korea will also be able to access more foreign private investment opportunities.

1X recently saw its first ever private company listing. After a short six-week campaign that saw hundreds of highly-interested investors committing bids, Singapore-based boutique fund management company Aggregate Asset Management ("AAM") listed on 1X with over SGD5.6 million worth of tradeable private equities representing approximately 5% of the company's share equity.

HFI's move reflects its intention to create a global investment platform model. The leading financial services company has been actively linking investment destinations and investors together in order to create a global business eco-system, led by Hana Bank.

This partnership comes on the back of recent collaborations by CapBridge with leading financial institutions, including United Overseas Bank and CIMB.

About CapBridge

CapBridge operates a global investment syndication platform for private opportunities. The CapBridge co-investment syndication platform serves mid-to-late stage growth companies and the funds that focus on them. Our co-investment model is built with investors in mind. We first bring opportunities to lead investors, who leverage their specific industry knowledge to conduct due diligence, negotiate value adding investment structures, and manage their portfolio positions to the desired exit.

We then open up the same opportunities to co-investors as they leverage on the lead investors' expertise in specific industry fields and diligence work. Co-investors sign with the same terms as the lead investors and realize better risk-adjusted returns and a more likely exit. Companies benefit from working with lead investors who understand their sector well and can directly value- add, as well as broadening the shareholder base with co-investors who can add network connectivity and assist towards a more successful listing further down the road.

The co-investment process is conducted electronically on our intelligent platform, which works ceaselessly to match deals with investors and facilitate the deal process.

CapBridge has a Capital Markets Services License and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Singapore Exchange (SGX) is a strategic partner and shareholder. For more information on the CapBridge co-investment platform, visit www.capbridge.sg

About 1exchange

CapBridge's associate entity 1exchange ("1X") is a regulated private securities exchange that provides investors with a unique trading platform to buy and sell private securities in a regulated, centralized and transparent manner. 1X has a Recognised Market Operator License and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, with SGX as a strategic partner and shareholder. For more information on 1X, visit www.1x.exchange.

About Hana Financial Services

Formerly Daehan Investment Trust (1977), Hana Financial Investment wrote the book on Korea's capital market, growing and developing to its current status as a member of Hana Financial Group (HFG). Hana Financial Investment has led the domestic capital market over the past four decades by forming the first fund in Korea, being the strongest brand in the investment securities industry for six consecutive years, and creating a completely new investment banking culture. It aims to become a global investment bank through broad, multi-dimensional asset management, a systematic risk management system, faithful customer service, and the adoption of an advanced asset management model.

For more information, visit www.hanaw.com

