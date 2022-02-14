CAPITAL TRUST HAILS RETURN OF NORMAL OPERATING ENVIRONMENT DESPITE 3rd WAVE IN ITS Q3 & 9MFY22 FINANCIAL RESULTS

- Disbursements in Q3 grew 21% QoQ to INR 548.8 Million, adding 17,219 new customers for the Q3

- PAT in Q3 grew by 10% QoQ to INR 9.58 Million with collections at 104% in December 21

NEW DELHI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Trust Limited (Capital Trust), a digitally enabled non-banking finance company (NBFC), specialising in providing rural digital loans in Tier III to V regions through its fintech based direct access and 315 branches, spread across 94 districts in 10 states, with ticket size of loans ranging from ~INR 5,000 to INR 60,000, has announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st Dec 2021.

Particulars (In INR Millions) Dec-21 Dec-20 YoY% Sep-21 QoQ% Assets Under Management (AUM) 3,118.9 4,268.1 -27% 3,108.1 0.3% Total Disbursement 548.8 546.6 0.4% 455.1 21% Net Interest Income 142.4 124.0 15% 127.9 11% Profit After Tax 9.6 -4.15 - 8.7 10% GNPA (%) * 8.3% 10.6% -217 bps 7.1% 120 bps NNPA (%) 0.0% 0.5% -49 bps 0.0% - Capital Adequacy ** 41.3% 51.2% -991 bps 42.6% -132 bps Debt-to-Equity 2.0 1.5 33% 2.0 0.4% *Retrospectively changed post November 2021 RBI Circular **Including investment in wholly owned subsidiaries

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Yogen Khosla, Managing Director, Capital Trust Limited, said, "The quarter saw near normal operating environment despite the Omicron variant as now people are getting adjusted to the new normal of living along the COVID-19. Disbursements for the quarter grew at healthy rate of 21% QoQ on account of improvement in overall macro environment and further aided by our strategic branch expansion & focus on technology advancement. We have added 17,219 new customers during the quarter, implying a growth of 39% QoQ.

Our strong focus on rural doorstep fintech model has led to sharp improvement in collections which picked up significantly from 89% in Oct 21 to 104% in December 21 and is further expected to improve during Q4FY22. Our long-term funding partnership with the leading financial institutions is in line with our capital asset light model which will assist us in expanding our Asset under Management without further leveraging our balance sheet.

The Company enjoys adequate liquidity position with cash and cash equivalent of INR 1,030 million and a strong balance sheet which makes it well-positioned and agile to achieve growth over the medium to long term, while the demand is expected to rebound sharply as economic activities are further expected to improve going forward. While we remain committed to the long-term sustainable growth to create value for our stakeholders, our key focus remains is on maintaining the quality and profitability of our portfolio. We have successfully navigated through the turbulent times and have emerged stronger with the learnings achieved during the period. We are well poised and confident to capture the ample growth opportunities in the sector."

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Average collection efficiency for Q3 FY22 was 92% for the company

Net worth as on 31 st Dec 21 was at INR 1,187.61 million

Finance cost declined by 5.5% QoQ to INR 70.76 million in Q3 FY22 from INR 74.86 million in Q2 FY22

Total Provisions:

Outstanding for the year stood at INR 574.78 million



ECL provision INR 180.52 million and COVID related provision INR 394.26 million

Strong liquidity position with INR 1,029.53 million in cash/bank balance, liquid investments, and fixed deposits

position with INR 1,029.53 million in cash/bank balance, liquid investments, and fixed deposits Total operational branches as on December 31, 2021 stood at 315 covering 94 districts across 10 States

as on stood at 315 covering 94 districts across 10 States Business Correspondent Partnership ties ups with IDFC First Bank, MAS Financials, Dhanvarsha Finvest and OML P2P.

Portfolio Distribution

Particulars (In INR Millions) Q3 FY22 Q3 FY21 YoY% Q2 FY22 QoQ% Digitally Enabled Collection Products Total Capital Digital Initiative * 1,420 720 97% 1,146 24% Cash Collections Products Total Legacy Portfolio 1,699 3,548 -52% 1,962 -13% Total Assets Under Management (AUM) Total Assets Under Management (AUM) 3,119 4,268 -27% 3,108 0.4%











On-Book Portfolio 2,658 2,900 -8% 2,549 4% Off-Book Portfolio 461 1,368 -66% 559 -18% *Disbursed post FY20 (automated credit engine backed)













About Capital Trust Limited

Capital Trust Limited (BSE: 511505) (NSE: CAPTRUST), an RBI registered non-banking finance company (NBFC), offers income generating micro loans to MSMEs. Merging best practices of fintech and traditional financing, the company focuses on financial inclusion of the underserved in deep interiors of rural India using digital processes and state of the art technology. Capital Trust caters to over 1,02,739 customers across 94 districts through 315 branches in 10 states in North and East India. The Company prides itself to be India`s first "Rural Doorstep-Fintech" company. For more information visit www.capitaltrust.in.

