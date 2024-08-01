CAPRICOT TECHNOLOGIES IS NOW ARKANCE IN PRIVATE LIMITED

NEW DELHI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capricot Technologies Private Limited has announced an exciting transition that marks a significant milestone in its journey towards innovation and service excellence. Effective 1st August 2024, Capricot Technologies Private Limited will change its name to ARKANCE IN Private Limited.

This transition is a strategic move to align the company with ARKANCE's global brand. Despite the change in appearance and company name, the dedicated team remains committed to serving customers with excellence.

All contracts, agreements, and obligations entered into under the previous name Capricot Technologies Private Limited will continue to be honored under the existing terms and conditions. Apart from the name change, there will be no alterations to the Company Registration Number (CIN), GST Number, PAN and Tax Identification Number (TIN). The company address and bank account details will also remain unchanged.

The public image will transition to the ARKANCE IN brand over the next few days through the following formats:

Social media platforms have transitioned to the ARKANCE IN brand

Company email addresses will change to @arkance.world

The new website https://arkance.world/in-en/ is now LIVE

For any questions about the company name transition, clients are encouraged to contact their team of advisors at ARKANCE IN or email at [email protected].

As ARKANCE IN moves forward with its new brand identity, the company reaffirms its dedication as a trusted technology partner and expresses excitement about the next chapter. Customers can expect a more comprehensive range of end-to-end technology solutions, increased expertise, support, growth, and scale, both locally and globally.

Reflecting on its journey, ARKANCE IN is proud of the significant milestones achieved together with its customers. These accomplishments have solidified ARKANCE as the world's leading provider of AECO and manufacturing technology and services. The company expresses immense gratitude for the trust and support throughout this transformative process. The partnership with customers has been instrumental in ARKANCE's success, and the company looks forward to sharing more updates soon.

Let's advance the way we work together to build a better world!

About ARKANCE:

"Let's advance the way we work together to build a better world" – this is the vision that guides success for ARKANCE and its customers. A subsidiary of the French B2B services group MONNOYEUR, ARKANCE was founded in 2018 to become the leading digitalization partner for the construction and manufacturing sectors. Fueled by its innovative 'Partner to Build Smarter' strategy, ARKANCE combines its own purpose-built Be.Smart software portfolio and expert professional services with solutions from a network of world-class technology partners. With over 1300 employees spread throughout 50 locations worldwide, ARKANCE is a recognized leader in digital transformation across the construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2472853/ARKANCE_Formerly_Capricot_Logo.jpg