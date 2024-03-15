TECNO to offer amazing limited-time deals on its best-selling CAMON, PHANTOM, POVA, and SPARK range of smartphones

Users can get up to ₹5,000 as instant cashback till 20th March as part of the Holi offers at the nearest retail outlets

NEW DELHI, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting colourful in the vibrant spirit of Holi, TECNO, the global smartphone brand, is inviting users to dive into the festivities with incredible deals on its amazing smartphone range. Users can now rock the flagship Phantom series or the stylish and cool CAMON and POVA models to capture every playful moment, or the all-rounder SPARK series- all at irresistible cashback offers.

Capture the Colours with TECNO Smartphone: Unbeatable Holi Offers

Users can now celebrate Holi in style by grabbing any of their favourite TECNO phones at a special price till 20th March. The brand has also announced cashback rewards of up to INR 5000* with leading bank debit or credit cards for transactions through Pine Lab and PayTM. And that's not all – users can also snag their favourite smartphones with hassle-free, no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months during this festive period. It's the perfect opportunity to add some colourful tech to ones Holi festivities.

PHANTOM V Fold (12+256 GB)

This Made-in-India TECNO PHANTOM V Fold is designed for users who seek an immersive smartphone experience. With its expansive 7.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED primary display, the largest in any foldable device and fueled by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, this beyond-the-extraordinary smartphone also offers great picture and video viewing experience when full display is put to use. Users can avail unbeatable price of INR 64,999 after an instant cashback of INR 5,000. The TECNO Phantom V Fold is a true replacement for single-display phablets making the foldable smartphone accessible at the price of a brick phone.

PHANTOM V Flip

TECNO's Phantom V Flip is a true style statement, designed for those who appreciate the fusion of fashion and cutting-edge technology. One doesn't need to carry a tripod to capture those fun Holi shots and videos, as the phone's perfect design offers better angles and stability. This fashion-forward flip in the world of gadgets is now priced at INR 49,999.

PHANTOM X2 Pro

With an industry-first retractable rear camera setup, the TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro makes for the most ideal smartphone companion this Holi to capture vibrant colours and moments. The triple rear camera setup consists of a 50MP main lens, a 50MP retractable portrait lens, and a 13MP tertiary camera. The TECNO Phantom X2 Pro can be availed at INR 42,999 after a cashback of INR 2,000.

CAMON 20 Pro 5G

With an advanced 64MP RGBW (G+P) lens, the TECNO CAMON 20Pro 5G delivers exceptional detail in every photo, ensuring perfect lighting owing to its ability to attract 200% more light. Plus, with OIS Anti-Shaking Technology, shots remain crisp and clear, even with slight movements. And for stunning self-portraits, the TECNO CAMON 20Pro 5G comes with an exceptional 32MP UHD Selfie camera onboard! Additionally, the phone comes with a powerhouse Mediatek Dimensity 8050 SoC boasting an impressive Antutu score of over 7 Lakhs, surpassing other devices in its segment. Available in two variants, the 8+256GB model is priced at INR 18,999 while the 8+128GB is priced at INR 16,999 after exciting cashback offers of INR 1,000.

TECNO POVA 5 Pro

With a sleek arc interface and captivating RGB colours, the TECNO POVA 5 Pro makes for a perfect choice to match the fun and gusto of the Holi season. And when it comes to speed, it offers a smooth experience with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor. Get all this and more in the TECNO POVA 5 Pro 5G (8+256GB) at an amazing discount of INR 1,000 bringing the best buy price just at INR 14,999.

TECNO SPARK 20

The TECNO SPARK 20 sets new standards with its segment's biggest 8+256GB internal storage to store ample memories and a 32MP Front and a 50MP Rear camera setup to ensure stunning photography. Disrupting the budget smartphone device, the TECNO SPARK 20 can be purchased at INR 10,499 for 8GB+256GB while the 8GB+128GB variant will cost INR 9,499 after a whooping discount of INR 1,000.

Device Current Price (INR) Net Effective cost (INR)







TECNO Phantom V Fold (12+256 GB) 69,999 64,999



TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 54,999 49,999



TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro 44,999 42,999



TECNO PHANTOM X2 36,999 34,999



TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 25,999 20,999



TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G (8+256GB) 19,999 18,999



TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G (8+128GB) 17,999 16,999



TECNO CAMON 20S Pro 5G (8+256GB) 19,999 18,999



TECNO CAMON 20S Pro 5G (8+128GB) 17,999 16,999



TECNO POVA 5 Pro 5G (8+256GB) 15,999 14,999



TECNO SPARK 20 (8+256) 11,499 10,499



TECNO SPARK 20 (8+128) 10,499 9,499





Offer Details: • Cashback of ₹5000 on Phantom V Fold, Phantom V Flip, CAMON 20 Premier • Cashback of ₹2000 on Phantom X2, Phantom X2 Pro • Cashback of ₹1000 on CAMON 20 Pro, CAMON 20S Pro, Pova 5 Pro, Spark 20

Seize the opportunity to snag TECNO's versatile smartphones with exclusive limited-time Holi offers. Till March 20th, indulge in the ultimate fusion of style, performance, and innovation.

