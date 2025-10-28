CARD91 Recognized Among India's Top 20 Startups of 2025 by LinkedIn

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CARD91, a leading innovator in payment infrastructure, has been featured among LinkedIn's Top 20 Startups of 2025 — a recognition celebrating India's fastest-growing young companies driving innovation, resilience, and impact across industries.

The annual LinkedIn Top Startups list highlights organizations redefining growth and opportunity through innovation, culture, and talent. CARD91's inclusion reflects its continued commitment to building scalable, secure, and future-ready payment solutions that empower businesses and financial institutions across India.

Ajay Pandey, CEO of CARD91, stated: "Being recognized among India's Top 20 Startups by LinkedIn is a testament to the relentless passion and dedication of our team. Over the past few years, we've focused on creating a unified payment infrastructure that bridges innovation with reliability — powering banks, fintechs, and enterprises to launch seamless payment experiences. This milestone reinforces our belief that sustainable growth is built on vision, teamwork, and purpose."

Empowering India's Financial Infrastructure

This recognition is a reflection of the people who power CARD91's success. Behind every milestone stands a team committed to innovation, collaboration, and excellence. Their collective expertise and problem-solving mindset have helped transform CARD91 into a trusted enabler of payment infrastructure for banks and regulated entities across India.

Guided by a culture that values ownership, agility, and continuous learning, the team consistently delivers scalable and compliant solutions that simplify complex financial operations. From pioneering Credit Line on UPI to developing seamless issuance and merchant onboarding frameworks, CARD91's products and people together power millions of transactions every month — reinforcing trust, transparency, and efficiency across the nation's digital payments ecosystem.

About CARD91

CARD91 is a Payments Infrastructure company providing unparalleled technology infrastructure to Banks and other Regulated Entities. The company offers complete tech stacks for PPI, Credit, Multi-Currency, UPI Switch, Credit Line on UPI, UPI Credit Score Engine, Merchant Management, and Merchant Onboarding (with fraud checks). With a team strength of 70+ professionals, CARD91 operates across key financial hubs, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.

For more information, visit www.card91.io or contact [email protected]

