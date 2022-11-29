Career Guidance for Children is now a Great Engagement Opportunity for Corporates

Corporates partnered with Mentoria to transform the lives of their employees and their families.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parenting Wellness is gaining popularity among corporates across India. And some have taken it a step further by going beyond employees to support their children, sending out a strong 'We Care' message across employees. This Children's Day, PepsiCo, Alkem, Indian Oil, Escorts Kubota, Wockhardt, Allana Group, Tally and several other organisations decided to engage employees with a Career Guidance programme for their children.

This was done in association with Mentoria ( www.mentoria.com ) - a career mentorship platform with 700+ career counsellors, psychologists, educators and parenting experts.

In the last couple of years, Mentoria has partnered with 100+ corporates across India for a unique Parenting Wellness Programme aimed at the working parents in these organisations. This programme includes:

A Career Mentorship programme for employees' children in their teens Master Counsellor Workshops and Parenting Webinars for parents with children across age groups by some of India's top coaches

Gone are the days of checklist engagement - HR teams are now focused on more novel, personalised strategies that prove to be far more effective at engaging employees.

"Investing in children's development is the single largest contribution we can make to our society and our nation," says Zenith Nayar, Head of HR Transformation at L&T Technology Services. "We partnered with Mentoria to help our employees' children choose their careers in a scientific manner. This is a great respite from the anxiousness employees go through while juggling between professional and personal life."

Mentoria has also enabled close to 2 lakh people - both students and working professionals - to discover themselves and their ideal career paths through a range of academic and career-related services.

Dr. Ashish Arora, co-founder & MD, Mentoria says, "I've been in the HR space for over three decades, and if there's one thing that always works, it's problem-solving over superficial engagement. Parenting has always been challenging, but with the kinds of options and resources available today, it's not just tougher but more confusing as well. Having an expert's intervention in navigating through the tricky bits will be appreciated by any parent. And when your organisation goes above and beyond to look after your family through such initiatives, it's bound to be a raging success."

