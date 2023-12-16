Carl Zeiss Meditec AG announces agreement to acquire Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (D.O.R.C.)

Acquisition will extend the company's leadership in ophthalmic medical devices market and expands its position in the vitreo-retinal surgery segment

JENA, Germany, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V. (D.O.R.C.) from the investment firm Eurazeo SE, Paris, France. The acquisition will enhance and complement ZEISS Medical Technology's broad ophthalmic portfolio and range of digitally connected workflow solutions for addressing a wide variety of eye conditions, including retinal disorders, cataracts, glaucoma and refractive errors.

Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (D.O.R.C.)

D.O.R.C., a leading player in the retinal surgical devices market, will be a key contributor to ZEISS Medical Technology's long-term strategy and success going forward. With the acquisition, ZEISS will expand its position in the vitreo-retinal (VR) surgery segment, further strengthening its position as the fastest growing manufacturer of ophthalmic medical devices globally. D.O.R.C.'s products are used by ophthalmic surgeons around the world to treat a wide range of vision-threatening conditions. Their innovative portfolio of devices, disposables and liquids for ophthalmic surgeries are a strong complement to the ZEISS Medical Technology portfolio.

D.O.R.C. also brings to the acquisition one of the market's most advanced dual-function systems - the EVA NEXUS™ platform. EVA NEXUS™ is the core of a strong portfolio, comprising of a dual-capable system and a full range of accessories, instruments and liquids offering a best-in-class solution across VR, cataract, and combined procedures, ensuring surgeons can rely on a single platform to cater to a variety of procedure types.

"With the acquisition of Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center, we'll bring together two highly innovative ophthalmic powerhouses to accelerate ZEISS's position in the vitreo-retinal surgery segment and extend our leadership in the ophthalmic medical devices market," says Dr. Markus Weber, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

"Meeting our customers' growing surgical needs to improve patients' lives is the cornerstone of this acquisition," says Euan S. Thomson, Ph.D., Head of the Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit and Head of the Digital Business Unit for ZEISS Medical Technology. "By joining forces with Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center, we will greatly enhance our ZEISS Retina Workflow and overall portfolios for both posterior and anterior surgery segments, helping to firmly establish our position as a leading solutions provider in the global retinal surgery market."

"In the year when D.O.R.C. celebrates 40 years of innovation in ophthalmic surgery, we could not be more excited to join a market leader and visionary like ZEISS Medical Technology," says Pierre Billardon, CEO of Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center, International. "We've built an amazing business with innovative, market-leading products and look forward to seizing this opportunity for growth and advancing the future of ophthalmic surgery. I am personally proud and immensely grateful to all of the team at D.O.R.C. for their commitment and expertise to help patients see again."

The acquisition is valued at approximately EUR 985 million and is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2024. The transaction remains subject to applicable regulatory and antitrust approvals. RBC Capital Markets served as exclusive financial advisor to the transaction.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development.

Company profiles:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With approximately 4,823 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,089.3m in fiscal year 2022/23 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 41 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

About D.O.R.C. Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V.

D.O.R.C. is one of the world's leading suppliers of equipment, instruments and liquids for ophthalmic surgery. For 40 years, D.O.R.C. has grown into a successful international business, shaping its product portfolio through close collaboration with leading top surgeons. The company improves eye surgery globally and maximizes surgeon control by providing innovative quality approaches for eye disorders. Its products are exported to more than 80 countries worldwide. The company is headquartered in Zuidland, the Netherlands, and has more than 750 employees.

