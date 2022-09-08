Carnival Cinemas Offers Gifts on Movie Tickets through its Website

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cinemas, one of the India's largest multiplex chain founded by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi is rewarding consumers for booking tickets from its website. By booking tickets from www.carnivalcinemas.com, moviegoers get assured gifts, and few lucky winners will get a chance to win free hampers.

Carnival Cinemas would establish a strong connect with the moviegoers by engaging them through its unique reward activations. The company is consistently setting benchmarks of pioneering innovation, across the Indian exhibition.

This reward campaign initiative is designed to encourage consumers to book their tickets online through the Carnival Cinemas website. This would ensure that the customers have the best experience possible, and would help to achieve the goal. The consumer will be able to experience a convenient ticket booking process. This promotional campaign would help to increase the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming movies. This promotion offer for consumers would be for all Carnival Cinemas theatres PAN India. The rewards would include free products, vouchers & food & beverages. This would be a great way to encourage people to come to cinemas to watch their favourite movie, and would help to boost the website traffic. After the movie ticket purchase from the website, each patron will be rewarded which could be collected from the cinemas.

Additionally, a lucky winner will be chosen in every show at Carnival Cinemas at their IMAX Wadala theatre. The lucky winner would get bumper gifts. This will increase the number of people attending who could enjoy the latest movie shows at Carnival Cinemas.

The Carnival Cinemas website would be the ultimate one-stop destination for all information related to the upcoming movies, F&B offers, festive offers and new property launches. The consumers would find detailed information about each and every event along with the dates and time. With a touch of a button on the website, the consumers can book their favourite movie securing the seats of their choice.

On launching the offer for the patrons, Mr. Vishal Sawhney, Director and CEO, Carnival Cinemas states, "We are excited to announce the launch of our new promotional offer for our patrons! With this new scheme, our patrons can enjoy easy and convenient booking options through our website – www.carnivalcinemas.com & at the same time be rewarded for the same. We hope that our patrons will find this new scheme interesting. At Carnival Cinemas, we believe that the consumer is the most important aspect of our business. We strive to provide an excellent experience for every customer who visits our theatres by offering a variety of films to choose, goodies and services. Our goal is to ensure that each and every person who walks through our doors has a great time and leaves with a smile on their face. We are committed to providing the best possible service and making sure that our customers are happy."

For more information, logon to www.carnivalcinemas.com or call +91-7710097900

Check the below links to view the promotional offer:

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/ycz23uw9

Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/mr3jdpy2

Twitter - https://tinyurl.com/4pwfunyw

Linkedin - https://tinyurl.com/2eh4dmje

ABOUT CARNIVAL CINEMAS

Carnival Cinemas is the most recognizable ﬁlm exhibition brands in the country, which promises an apt cinema-watching experience.

Carnival Cinemas is currently present in 100+ cities at 150+ locations with over 450+ operational screens. Carnival Cinemas caters to over 5 crore patrons annually and has a total capacity of over 1,35,000+ seats. Carnival is currently managing the operations of 450 + screens across India. Carnival Cinemas continues to provide superior quality ambience, technologically updated systems, and best service standards to ensure customer delight, unmatched cinema viewing experiences, a wide selection of F&B and the best-in-class services at affordable prices.

For further queries, please contact:

Sampada Waingankar -

Email id – [email protected]

Mobile - 8097575383

SOURCE Carnival Cinemas