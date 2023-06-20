CARRERA X PROWL UNVEILS SUMMER '23 EYEWEAR COLLECTION WITH BOLLYWOOD CELEBRITY TIGER SHROFF

Carrera the Italian lifestyle and sports eyewear brand in collaboration with Prowl, the active lifestyle brand of Tiger Shroff unveiled the 'Carrera x Prowl' Summer '23 eyewear collection

NEW DELHI , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrera Eyewear in collaboration with Prowl, today unveiled its Summer '23 athleisure collection with fitness icon and celebrity Tiger Shroff. The exciting partnership brings together the dynamic energy of Tiger Shroff and innovative styles of Carrera, creating a perfect blend of fashion and athleisure.

L-R Celebrity Tiger Shroff at the launch of Carrera X Prowl Summer 2023 Eyewear

The Summer '23 Collection captures the essence of the season with its youthful, bold and athletic designs, inspired from the latest fashion trends and spirit of sports, the collection offers a wide range of sunglasses and optical frames that seamlessly blend style and performance. Each piece showcases Carrera X Prowl's commitment to delivering eyewear that not only enhances one's style but also provides optimum comfort and durability.

Carrera x Prowl collection: The C Logo Easy series from Carrera Prowl represents the most recognizable shapes of the active concept that are newly interpreted to embody the iconic designs in a more contemporary way. Dedicated to a younger and more sportive target, these models take inspiration from the sportswear industry, bearing contrasting colors and lightweight materials that make them unique, thanks to the iconic C on the temples. Bi-injected styles from Carrera x Prowl apply technical features that combined together ensure to offer to the wearer comfort and durability paired with the perfect fitting. On top, flexible hinges ensure additional grip for any outdoor sports activity.

On the unveiling of the collection, Ashutosh Vaidya, Managing Director, Safilo India Pvt. Ltd. said "We are thrilled to team up with Prowl, one of India's most promising lifestyle brands. Prowl, through Tiger Shroff, has quickly gained immense popularity among the youth by symbolizing dedication and a fit lifestyle, inspiring many to follow in his footsteps. Prowl's brand values perfectly align with Carrera's vision, which revolves around power, confidence, and continuous self-improvement. I am confident that the Carrera Prowl collection will captivate sports and lifestyle enthusiasts, particularly millennials. Tiger's immense appeal, ranging from kids and youth to the masses, ensures an exciting association that will resonate with a broad audience."

"Carrera truly represents the essence of Prowl, as it genuinely connects with our bold, edgy and fearless outlook. I am privileged to collaborate with Carrera, a brand that holds such a great legacy and is known for its cutting-edge designs. Being an outdoor enthusiast myself, I have always been fascinated by eyewear. The Carrera Prowl collection personifies who I am and serves as the perfect lifestyle accessory for the youth who are always on the move," said Tiger Shroff.

This collaboration aims to expand Carrera's reach among young and aspiring individuals who embrace their own unique lifestyle, making a statement in everything they do. With Tiger Shroff as the face of Carrera X Prowl, this collection embodies the wearer's bold and distinctive sense of style and will be extensively promoted across all channels to further strengthen the brand's presence throughout India.

About Carrera:

Carrera is the flagship brand of Safilo Group, Italy. Synonymous with pioneering design and outstanding quality - Carrera is a statement brand since 1956 for people who live by their own rules, continuously defying themselves and proudly approaching life standing out from the crowd. Carrera Collection is composed by three main product families: CARRERA FLAG, the boldest expression of Carrera inspired by the archives with an eye on fashion and always one step ahead, CARRERA SIGNATURE, the brand's evolution combining classic shapes with a dash of urban lifestyle and CARRERA ACTIVE reinterpreting the brand's roots in sport with a street style attitude.

About Prowl:

Prowl is an active lifestyle brand of Tiger Shroff. It's not just curated to be referred to as just another brand. It's a lifestyle. A lifestyle which does not only cater to a specific set of people but everyone. The brand symbolizes a way of living which brings discipline, calm, movement, confidence, and comfort.

About Safilo

Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical, and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong, and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses own core brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Chiara Ferragni, Dsquared2, Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2021, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 969.6 million.

Visit: https://www.carreraworld.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105185/Tiger_Shroff_at_launch_of_Carrera_X_Prowl.jpg

SOURCE CARRERA