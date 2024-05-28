Carrier Named a Top Project Winner in 2024 Environment + Energy Leader Awards for HDFC Bank Energy-Savings Project

BENGALURU, India, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions announced it has earned a 2024 Top Project of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy (E+E) Leader Awards, for its efforts in reducing the environmental impact of HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector bank. The E+E Leader Awards recognize excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits.

The project was implemented by Carrier's EcoEnergy Insights business, a leading provider of AI and IoT solutions for building and equipment operations. By leveraging an Internet of Things (IoT) driven solution for asset monitoring, EcoEnergy Insights helped the bank save over 5.2 million kilowatt-hours across 500 of its branches since 2016, equivalent to the avoidance of greenhouse gas emissions from nearly 516,000 gas-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year*. The use of IoT-enabled real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and greater adherence to defined policies helped the branches become more energy efficient and enabled the bank to provide an improved indoor experience to employees and customers.

"As a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, we are proud and honored to receive this award! We are committed to bringing the best technology to our customers to help solve their business challenges and achieve their sustainability goals," said Ravi Meghani, Managing Director, EcoEnergy Insights. "We thank the team and judges at E+E Leader for recognizing the outcomes delivered to our customers."

In offering comments on the project, an E+E Leader judge said, "The EcoEnergy Insights solution is an innovative IoT solution that improved energy efficiency, predictive maintenance, promoted water conservation while reducing CO 2 emissions and enhancing building comfort at the applicable bank branches."

For more information, visit ecoenergyinsights.com.

References:

*https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier:

Shawn Menezes

+91 (0) 80 49045454

[email protected]