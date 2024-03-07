Cashfree Payments launches 'Embedded Payments', enabling software platforms to offer seamless payment experiences for businesses

BENGALURU, India, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashfree Payments , India's leading payments and API banking company, launched ' Embedded Payments ', India's first platform centric payment solution for software platforms. This solution equips software platforms with the tools to facilitate seamless payment experiences for businesses, thereby fostering growth.

Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments said, "Innovation is the driving force behind everything we do at Cashfree Payments. We are thrilled to introduce Embedded Payments, India's first platform centric payments solutions which aligns with our objective of making payments seamless for both businesses and end consumers. We have built a cutting-edge solution for platforms to make these integrations easy, and offer a seamless solution to effortlessly onboard businesses and manage their accounts and payments."

The innovative solution from Cashfree Payments is set to revolutionize the way software platforms like enterprise resource planning (ERPs), customer relationship management (CRMs), SaaS or billing platforms and similar solutions, provide payment experience to their end users. Currently, software platform developers struggle with integrating payments into the tools they build for online businesses due to complexities, poor user experience, operational overhead and limited knowledge of compliance. As a result, online businesses or merchants separately integrate payment systems themselves. With the integration of 'Embedded Payments', software platforms can enable their end users to make payments for products or services directly on the platform, eliminating the need for redirection to another page or site for the payment process. This will eliminate any disruptions and drop-offs caused due to external payment redirections.

By leveraging Embedded Payments, digital platforms can offload compliance-related responsibilities as it provides robust risk and security checks while ensuring total compliance with the latest RBI guidelines around payments. It can also provide innovative monetization options, turning payments into a sustainable source of income. Platforms can offer their clients with 120+ payment modes, without any redirects and external interfaces as provided by traditional payment gateways. Platforms can onboard their users as merchants, manage payments, refunds, settlements and other post-payment workflows with a simple integration.

Cashfree Payments today is among the leading online payment aggregators and also leads the way in bulk disbursals in India with its Payouts with over 50% market share. Cashfree Payments recently became one of the first online payment providers to receive the Payment Aggregator license by the RBI. India's largest lender, SBI invested in Cashfree Payments underscoring the company's role in building a robust payments ecosystem. Cashfree Payments works closely with all leading banks to build the core payments and banking infrastructure that powers the company's products. Cashfree Payments is also integrated with major platforms such as Shopify, Wix, Paypal, Amazon Pay, Paytm, and Google Pay. Apart from India, Cashfree Payments solutions are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada, and UAE.

About Cashfree Payments

Cashfree Payments is a leading payment and API banking solutions company. It provides full-stack payment solutions enabling businesses in India to collect payments and make payouts via all available methods with simple integration. Cashfree Payments' offerings include an advanced and easy way to integrate payment gateways, a split payment solution for marketplaces, bank account veriﬁcation API, Lending disbursals solution and Auto Collect -- a virtual account solution to match inbound payments to customers. Founded by IIIT Hyderabad alumnus Akash Sinha and IIT Kharagpur graduate Reeju Datta, www.cashfree.com is among the leading payment service providers in India processing transactions worth USD 80 Billion annually. It has leveraged technology to lead payment disbursals in India with more than 50% market share among payment processors. Cashfree Payments enables more than 6,00,000 businesses with payment collections, vendor payouts, wage payouts, bulk refunds, expense reimbursements, loyalty and rewards. Apart from India, Cashfree Payments products are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada, and UAE. Cashfree Payments is backed by Silicon Valley investor Y Combinator, Apis Partners, State Bank of India (SBI), and was incubated by PayPal.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714361/Cashfree_Payments_Logo.jpg