Cashfree Ranked Number 5 Fastest Growing Technology Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020

- Attributes its 1,293 Percent Revenue Growth to its focus on fintech innovation in the payments space

BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashfree, a Bengaluru-based payments and banking technology company, today announced that it ranked Number 5 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Cashfree grew 1,293 percent during this period.

Cashfree's CEO and Co-founder, Akash Sinha, credits Cashfree's focus on fintech innovation and strong partnerships across the payments and banking ecosystem with the company's 1,293% revenue growth over the past three years. He said, "We are delighted to be in the top five rankings of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020. The last three years have been instrumental in many ways and this award is a testament to our efforts in fostering India's digital payments ecosystem. Our industry-first innovations and products in the fintech space have given us an edge to scale and chart our growth trajectory, paving the way for a transformational journey for Cashfree ahead."

"Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking is a testament to a company's commitment to technology," said Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, DTTILLP. "With its 1,293% growth rate over three years, Cashfree has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment," he added.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program selection and qualifications

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

About Cashfree

Cashfree is a payments and banking technology company that enables businesses in India to collect and send money via all available methods with a single integration. Founded by IIIT Hyderabad alumnus Akash Sinha and IIT Kharagpur graduate Reeju Datta, www.cashfree.com enables more than 50,000 businesses with payment collections, vendor payouts, wage payouts, bulk refunds, expense reimbursements, loyalty, and rewards. Incubated by payments pioneer PayPal, Cashfree is backed by Apis Partners, Smilegate and Y Combinator.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP

All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, "what's different about Deloitte?" the answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it's in the beliefs, behaviours and fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity-more than 312,000 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services yet our shared culture remains the same.

