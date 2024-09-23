CASIO Aims to Capture the Capital's Fashion-Centric Urban Youth with its New Exclusive Store at Kamla Nagar

NEW DELHI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co. Ltd, headquartered in Japan and the parent company of Casio India, launches its exclusive store in Kamla Nagar. With this endeavour, the brand has strengthened its retail footprint to 64 stores across India with the fifth exclusive Casio store in New Delhi.

Located in the heart of Kamla Nagar market, a vibrant hub for Delhi University students, the new Casio Exclusive store is poised to become an emblem of trendsetting timepieces, blending Japanese quality and craftsmanship with sophisticated style. The store features G-SHOCK's Limited-Edition drops, all iconic styles of 5000, 5600, 6900, 110 & 2100 Series and the latest launches from the G-STEEL range. Customers will find timepieces that showcase precision and design—from the rugged durability of G-SHOCK to the timeless elegance of Casio watches to the sophisticated chronographs of Edifice, and the nostalgic appeal of Vintage—catering to a wide array of tastes and preferences.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Hideki Imai, Managing Director of Casio India, said, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest CASIO store in Kamla Nagar, marking our fifth milestone in Delhi and our 64th across India. This launch represents a significant step in our nationwide expansion and our commitment to engaging with the students and watch enthusiasts who frequently visit and reside in the North campus of Delhi University.

"Kamla Nagar, with its vibrant community of young, creative minds, is the ideal location for our newest store. This launch reinforces our dedication to delivering unique and immersive experiences to our consumers in Delhi NCR, aligning with their evolving lifestyles and preferences. We look forward to welcoming our customers to the new store, where they can experience a fine blend of Japanese craftsmanship, unmatched durability and trendsetting style."

Set to open its doors to Delhi University's fashion and watch enthusiasts who value individuality and a unique sense of style, this store promises an enthralling experience unlike any other. Located at Shop No. 33/34, Kamla Nehru Marg, Bungalow Road, the brand invites visitors to explore its newly curated space, where every corner embodies the spirit of innovation and creativity. The store is operational from 10:30 AM to 09:30 PM on all days of the week.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products includes the sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Label Printers, and Clocks.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of 'creativity and contribution,' Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit https://www.casio.com/in/

