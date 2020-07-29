Casio to Release G-SHOCK × Rui Hachimura Collaboration Model

Hachimura, who has had a successful first professional season in the professional basketball league in the US, resonates with G-SHOCK, a brand that, like him, comes from Japan and never fails to take on new challenges on the global stage. Hachimura had this to say regarding his signature watch, "Casio has come up with an amazing watch that perfectly captures the design I envisioned. I think it goes well with various clothing styles. It was also cool to see my special "Black Samurai logo" design on the watch, as it is an important symbol to me." Casio and Hachimura signed a global partnership agreement in November 2019. Hachimura, who has loved G-SHOCK watches since he was a student, becomes the first basketball player to ever receive a signature collaboration with Casio.