Casio to Release New 6K Carbon EDIFICE Watches in Collaboration with Scuderia AlphaTauri Racing Team

The team's passion for speed and smart technologies are a great match for the EDIFICE brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence." Casio has been an official partner since 2016, when the team name was Scuderia Toro Rosso.

The new EQB-1000AT, ECB-10AT and EFS-S590 mark the second collaboration with the team. The dial and bezel of the EQB-1000AT, the dial of the ECB-10AT, and the inner ring around the dial of the EFS-S590AT are made of 6K carbon, a material also used in racing car wings and floors. The team's navy-blue color sets the overall tone, and their logo is engraved on the dials, case backs, and band loops.

All three models feature robust sapphire crystals, so no worries about breakage. The EQB-1000AT and ECB-10AT automatically calibrate the time when paired with a smartphone using the dedicated app, delivering the precision busy team members need. The app also allows users to set world time quickly from a preset selection of about 300 cities — ideal for world travelers like the team members.

EQB-1000AT

Based on the original slim-profile EQB-1000 chronograph with Tough Solar power system, this new watch also allows users to set the time on the main display and inset-dial display to any two cities via the app. The durable Cordura™ fabric band withstands the toughest conditions.

ECB-10AT

Based on the original ECB-10 with Schedule Timer function, which syncs with a smartphone's calendar app*2 to display schedule start and end times on the LCD and provide audible alerts, this new watch also pairs with a smartphone to set the watch to local time automatically as you travel.

*2. iOS: Calendar, Android: Google Calendar

EFS-S590AT

Based on the original 9.9mm slim, comfortable-fit, solar-powered EFS-S590, this new watch also features a sporty rotating inner ring that shows the time remaining before the user's next scheduled event.

