CDNetworks Named a Top CDN Provider in the Frost Radar™: Global Content Delivery Network, 2023

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, an APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, is proud to be named as a top Content Delivery Network (CDN) provider in the Frost Radar™ Global Content Delivery Network, 2023. This prestigious report, released by Frost & Sullivan, provides a benchmarking system that recognizes CDN companies for their innovative methodologies and growth.

As a leading global analytics firm, Frost & Sullivan credits CDNetworks' success to forward-thinking innovation, sound investment, and consistent growth along with advantages suited for today's emerging markets.

When it comes to innovation, CDNetworks has made significant R&D investments and innovations in cloud security and edge computing. With the introduction of its enterprise secure access cloud service (Zero Trust implementation), a low-latency streaming solution, full-platform support for the latest QUIC and HTTP/3, and a multilayered approach to web application and API protection, CDNetworks' comprehensive product portfolios continue to demonstrate our uniquely qualified position at the edge.

With years of real-world technical knowledge in edge computing, CDNetworks is not only able to leverage its robust CDN technology to help clients expand their business. CDNetworks can also assist enterprises in addressing the challenges that come with supporting edge workflows and serverless computing.

For example, CDNetworks' serverless Nginx Platform, CDN Pro, is a single edge platform designed with developers in mind for managing websites, APIs, and cloud applications. Boasting a competitive set of features, CDN Pro makes it easy to configure a variety of settings, including load balancing, staging environments prior to deployment, programmable Edge Logic interface, and built-in security.

In terms of its growth, CDNetworks' presence has expanded to 14 global offices and 10 R&D centers that provide local and rapid professional services. Our worldwide infrastructure includes 2,800 global Points of Presence in more than 70 countries and 270 cities, more than 200,000 servers, and upwards of 200 ISP partner connections. Together, this commitment demonstrates CDNetworks' unique ability to help companies expand their global operations. At the same time, such rapid expansion is also bringing CDNetworks more tangible benefits.

As Frost & Sullivan noted, "With a focus on emerging markets in Southeast Asia, established markets such as Japan and Korea, and China proper, CDNetworks has experienced significant growth and reported an overall 52% net profit increase in 2022." In response to this impressive business growth, Frost & Sullivan further evaluated CDNetworks' business development in the APAC region, stating: "CDNetworks has been embracing the emerging market fashion faster than its Asian counterparts, building edge computing and security services into its existing CDN network."

"The evolving needs of businesses in today's digital landscape are quite different than before. CDNetworks recognizes this transformation and continues to evolve into multifaceted hybrid businesses that serve a variety of industries and use cases with a consolidated edge platform. Through CDNetworks, businesses can customize and deploy various services, including Web Performance, Media Delivery, Cloud Security, and Edge Computing, Zero Trust solution, faster and easier than ever before," said Doyle Deng, Head of Global Marketing and Product of CDNetworks. "Recognizing CDNetworks as one of the top CDN providers in Frost & Sullivan's Global Content Delivery Network Market validates our ongoing commitment to drive continuous innovation as we continue to grow our company by providing unparalleled content delivery services that remain unmatched in our industry."

Download the complimentary copy of the Frost Radar™ report here to learn more about how CDNetworks is recognized as a top CDN provider in the global CDN market.

Frost Radar™ Analytics Out of more than 50 CDN providers that offer content delivery networks, Frost & Sullivan plotted 15 of the top providers in this Frost Radar™ analysis after measuring the 15 selected companies on both growth and innovation. The five growth measurements include: 1. Market share for the previous 3 years

2. Revenue growth for the previous 3 years

3. Growth pipeline

4. Vision and strategy alignment

5. Sales and marketing effectiveness Frost & Sullivan captured five innovation measurements: 1. Innovation scalability, including global applicability and scalability in adjacent and non-adjacent industry verticals

2. Research and development

3. Product portfolio

4. "Mega Trends" leverage of evolving opportunities and new business models

5. Customer alignment

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network with over 2800 global Points of Presence and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks embraces the new era of Edge and takes it to the next level by using the Edge as a service to deliver the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, zero trust security, and colocation services — all of which are uniquely designed to spur business innovation. To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

