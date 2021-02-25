CEAT Specialty presents Indian Tractor of the Year (ITOTY) Awards 2021

He continued , "ITOTY 2019 was a grand success, with active participation from 13 key manufacturers, dealers and more than 10 lakh farmers. Awards were given in categories such as 'Tractor of the Year 2019' , 'New Launch of the Year ' , 'Best CSR Initiative for Farmers' , 'Best Designed Tractor' etc. Powertrac Euro 50 was adjudged the ITOTY 2019 . Given the current situation, Tractor Junction has decided to conduct the ITOTY awards 2021 in a virtual format. We are proud to have CEAT Specialty as the title sponsor of ITOTY 2021. We expect to engage over 50 lakh farmers in this year's edition."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Vijay Gambhire, Chief Executive CEAT Specialty, said, "We are happy to be associated with the ITOTY awards. ITOTY has become a forum to identify best products and is leading to increased mechanization in the Indian agriculture segment. With focus on design as well as performance, ITOTY recognizes the best creative minds in the Indian tractor industry. CEAT Specialty is happy to be associated with ITOTY and supports the effort in recognizing and promoting the development which will substantially contribute to the advancement of best practices in agriculture industry in India."

ITOTY 2021 will feature awards in more than 20 categories. The event will be judged by leading industry experts who possess total experience of 210 years in the tractor Industry, as well as customers through an unbiased and transparent voting process. Tractor Junction plans to schedule the event on 23rdApril 2021.

The idea is to recognize and reward the hard work and dedication of the creative minds behind the success of the Indian tractor industry. As Mr. Rajat Gupta put it, "India is the number one manufacturer and consumer of tractors and farm equipment worldwide. While several platforms already existed for awarding the best products and brands in other segments like passenger car, trucks, construction equipment and two-wheeler segments, there was a need for such a platform in the tractor & farm equipments segment also".

