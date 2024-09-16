Celcius Systems Unveils Advanced Air-Operated Vacuum Elevators: A Revolution in Vertical Transportation

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celcius Systems, a pioneer in the elevator industry since 2005, is proud to announce the introduction of its latest innovative technology — the Air-Operated Vacuum Elevators. As the sole distributor of the Pneumatic Vacuum Elevator (PVE) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Celcius Systems has successfully installed over 700 home lifts, earning the trust of a distinguished clientele that includes film actors, politicians, IAS, and IPS officers.

Innovative Technology Powered by Air

Capsule Lift is powered by the most abundant resource on Earth — AIR. Utilizing patented Pneumatic Technology®, these elevators generate lift by creating areas of higher and lower pressure within the cylinder hoist way. This allows the self-supporting, panoramic elevators to smoothly move between floors, while occupying significantly less space and requiring less energy and maintenance than traditional elevators.

Flexibility and Aesthetic Appeal

Celcius Systems' Home Lift is designed with versatility in mind, making them ideal for both retrofit and new construction projects. With three models available, ranging from a single passenger to a three-passenger wheelchair-accessible version, these elevators can easily fit into existing homes without the need for a pre-construction shaft, pit, or machine room. The elevators rest on the existing ground floor, offering ease of installation and an aesthetically pleasing solution for homeowners.

Eco-Friendly and Efficient

The Vacuum Elevator system is not only a marvel of modern engineering but also an eco-friendly solution. It operates using a 220-volt power supply, utilizes very few moving parts, and does not require harmful oils, gases, or lubricants for operation. This ensures minimal maintenance requirements and a longer life span for the elevator system.

Specifications at a Glance

Engine Power: 4.5 kW

4.5 kW Limit: 205 kg

205 kg Speed: 0.20 meters/second

0.20 meters/second Power Supply: 17A, 230 Volts, Single Phase

17A, 230 Volts, Single Phase Polycarbonate Sheet: Clear

Clear Head Unit: Acoustic/Split Unit

Acoustic/Split Unit Cabin Height: 2000mm

2000mm Number of Stops: Up to 4 (G+3)

Up to 4 (G+3) Safety Feature: Automatically descends to the ground floor, in case of power failure during operation

Automatically descends to the ground floor, in case of power failure during operation Size: External chamber: 933mm, cabin height: 2000mm

About Celcius Systems

Established in 2005, Celcius Systems has emerged as a leading provider of home elevator solutions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Celcius Systems continues to innovate and bring advanced technology to homes across the region.

About Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators, LLC (PVE)

PVE is the world's leading manufacturer of air-driven home elevators, with over 20,000 successful installations in more than 100 countries. Manufactured in Miami, Florida, PVE's elevators are designed to provide safe, reliable, and eco-friendly vertical transportation solutions for residential use. PVE operates in India through its 100% Subsidies' Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators and Lifts India Pvt Ltd (Chennai).

Media Contact

Celcius Systems

91 9848448811 | 91 9848127154

www.celciussystems.com