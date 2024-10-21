Celebrate Diwali with the Timeless Elegance of the De Beers Forevermark Millemoi Collection

- Light Up The Festivities with the Beauty of Natural Diamonds -

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Diwali, illuminate the festivities with the brilliance of natural diamonds from the Millemoi Collection by De Beers Forevermark, a perfect gift to celebrate the season of joy, light and togetherness. As families gather for traditional poojas, card parties and the exchange of gifts, the Forevermark Millemoi Collection offers an exceptional way to commemorate these moments.

Forevermark Milliemoi collection

The name Millemoi is inspired by the Italian word 'mille,' meaning 'thousand,' and the French word 'moi,' meaning 'me.' It celebrates the diversity and individuality of women, reflecting the many roles they embody in life. The Millemoi Collection beautifully captures this essence, with its flowing bands of gold and dazzling natural diamonds symbolizing the different facets of tradition, personal expression, and strength. Just as Diwali celebrates light, joy, and togetherness, this collection represents the beauty of life's many layers, making it a meaningful and timeless choice for the festive season.

Each piece in this collection combines swirls in shades of gold held together with the beauty of solitaire Forevermark diamond, symbolizing depth, elegance and resilience. The collection includes striking rings, delicate earrings, a beautiful bangles and elegant pendants, showcasing the brilliance of Forevermark diamonds, each uniquely inscribed to symbolize quality, rarity, and ethical sourcing.

This Diwali, gift more than just jewellery—give a timeless treasure. Whether it's a charming pendant for a festive outfit or a statement ring for a card party, the Millemoi Collection enhances every tradition, just as the diyas light up the home.

From pre-Diwali shopping sprees to Lakshmi Pooja, the Millemoi Collection offers jewellery that beautifully complements every tradition. Its multi-strand design symbolizes the interconnectedness of life, while the diamond at the heart of each piece reflects purity and brilliance, akin to the Diwali diyas lighting up our homes. With its intricate craftsmanship, the collection ensures that whether one is selecting a gift for a loved one or indulging oneself, the De Beers Forevermark Millemoi Collection will always be a reminder of the joy and warmth of this festive season.

About De Beers Forevermark

De Beers Forevermark is a Jewellery House offering contemporary designs featuring responsibly sourced diamonds that are hand-selected for their beauty. Created for marking special moments and wearing every day, Forevermark diamond jewellery is timeless with a twist.

The unique Forevermark inscription is proof that each diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. De Beers is committed to Building Forever, ensuring that every diamond it discovers creates a lasting positive impact for the people and places where it is found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, ensuring communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained and the natural environment is protected.

De Beers Forevermark jewellery is sold through www.forevermark.com

