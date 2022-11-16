Celebrate Gharotsav with South India's Biggest Ready Homes Launch with TATA Value Homes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an aim to address the growing demand for quality homes in Bengaluru, Tata Value Homes - a 100% subsidiary of Tata Housing Development Company, launched ready 2BHK homes - in line with the company's growth and expansion plans in Bengaluru. The launch comes at an auspicious festive time marked by a profound surge in demand for housing in Bengaluru which according to analysts have seen an impressive Y-o-Y growth of 34% in the city, giving a significant boost to residential real estate. This launch encompassing of 400 units has a revenue generation potential of Rs. 200 Cr.

This is further established with the celebration of Gharotsav, a festival of home buying and a first-of-its-kind in southern India with the launch of ready 2BHK apartments with exciting launch offers such as availing a price benefit along with an apartment of homebuyer choice. TATA New Haven is a gated community spread across 25 acres that has 70% open green spaces, a ready clubhouse spanning 30,000 sq.ft area along with a range of other ready amenities that helps one revitalize and rejuvenate well. It offers excellent connectivity for the homeowners of the project which is located near Tumkur Road, regarded as a gateway to Bengaluru. The residential complex is further well connected via Nice Ring Road and Nagasandra Metro to various parts of the city.

Expressing his views on the launch, Mr. Sarthak Seth, SVP & Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Tata Realty & Infrastructure, said, "At Tata Housing, the focus is to provide quality spaces that enhance the lifestyle of people by offering homes with access to modern amenities. We are delighted to launch Gharotsav for every Indian homebuyer who wants to live in a quality home with premium finishes and lifestyle at the fast-developing location near Tumkur Road in Bengaluru. We have partnered with Xanadu, who are known for their seamless product to market capabilities and their ability to draw disproportionate growth via innovative sales and marketing initiatives."

Furthering to this, Mr. Deepak Porayath, SVP & Regional Business Head – South, Tata Realty & Infrastructure, said, "We are thrilled to launch the final phase of or mega successful project, New Haven, that aims at providing premium lifestyle experiences surrounded by serene nature, thus providing great value to our homeowners. With marketing and sales as their core strength, the assistance of Xanadu will help us in meeting our business demand, amplifying company's growth and at the same time focus on enhancing the bandwidth of our resources. We trust Xanadu's strategy for attracting footfalls of homebuyers for the launch of Gharotsav --- South-India's Biggest Ready Homes."

Adding to this, Mr. Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO, Xanadu, said, "Tata Value Homes is a landmark addition to our ever-growing portfolio of some of the largest real estate brands in India. Tata Housing's trust in Xanadu's product-to-market capabilities speaks volumes of our achievements and dedication to transforming the real estate space at its core. 'Gharotsav' is a unique proposition and South India's biggest ready-home opportunity for consumers. We are rest assured that our research and overall strategy for this celebration will be a huge draw for trade as well as the consumers to participate at large and turn this into a success story in the coming months."

With spacious green areas and modern amenities, New Haven has redefined lifestyle standards for those who thrive for comprehensive community living. With it's first-ever launch of ready homes, Gharotsav in Bengaluru promises handing over of the apartment within 6 months. The expansive society consists of 35 towers, showcasing an enhanced way of living with four towers that are ready for immediate possession.

About Tata Value Homes:

Tata Value Homes Limited is 100% subsidiary of Tata Housing Development Company Limited, established in 2010, to exclusively focus on value and affordable housing. The vision of Tata Value Homes Limited is to be the largest home provider in India. Tata Value Homes Limited has introduced two pan-India brands – Shubh Griha (Value Homes) and New Haven (Affordable Homes). Tata Value Homes Limited is also developing a Mediterranean themed project "La Montana" near Talegaon, Pune, while Shubh Griha is currently being developed in Boisar & Vasind near Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and New Haven is currently being developed at Noida, Bahadurgarh, Chennai, Bosiar, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Tata Value Homes Limited today has projects in Mumbai, NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.

For More Info: https://www.tatarealty.in

About Xanadu Realty

Founded in 2016 by industry veterans: Anurag Singhvi & R. Karthik, Xanadu Realty is the country's leading institutional growth expert that catalyses business growth by way of proven marketing strategies, technical analysis, and customised business solutions in the area of Real Estate, Business Strategy & Consulting, Investment Banking, and CRM for some of India's leading Real Estate brands, including Hiranandani, Tata Realty, House of Abhinandan Lodha, Kumar Properties, The Wadhwa Group, Ajmera, Raunak, Raheja Universal and Bonito Designs.

Xanadu brings tech-assisted, analytic-based solutions for better Real Estate marketing through product conception and design, product development, market assessment, branding, marketing, and brand positioning. With their industry stalwarts, Xanadu is a melting pot of diverse talent, with about 750 employees, including MBAs, Engineers, brand managers, marketing experts, data analysts, and sales & product development professionals, leaving no stone unturned when it comes to making a difference via all the services Xanadu offers its clients.

For more info: https://www.xanadu.in/

