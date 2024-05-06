Celebrate with Natural Diamonds This Akshaya Tritiya

~ De Beers Forevermark presents the Elegant Forevermark Setting Collection ~

MUMBAI, India, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya that celebrates new beginnings and prosperity, De Beers Forevermark, the diamond jewellery brand renowned for its exceptional quality, presents - the Forevermark Setting Collection, signifying the promise of prosperity and elegance.

As tradition holds, Akshaya Tritiya is the best time to invest in precious items, as it is believed to bring prosperity and abundance. Inspired by the shape of the De Beers Forevermark icon, The Forevermark Setting™ Collection is the ultimate in simple, classic elegance. The four-pronged mount delicately cradles the precious De Beers Forevermark diamond at its centre, a design specially fashioned to allow maximum light through the diamond's facets and create that inimitable diamond sparkle.

The Forevermark Setting™ Collection truly offers the diamond centre stage, allowing it to fully shine: in this way, the De Beers Forevermark promise of exceptional beauty is clearer and more brilliantly realized than ever before.

This jewellery collection offers a varied array of exquisite pieces, including earrings, bangles, rings, and pendants, all crafted in 18K yellow, white, or rose gold. With the flexibility to be worn individually or layered for a bolder look, these pieces are as adaptable as they are stylish, making them perfect for everyday use or for marking special occasions like Akshaya Tritiya.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Pratihari, Vice President, De Beers Forevermark India, said "Akshaya Tritiya is a day that holds immense cultural significance, and we're delighted to offer our customers the Forevermark Setting Collection that resonates with the spirit of the occasion. Each of our diamonds has a unique inscription number ensuring that your De Beers Forevermark diamond is natural, genuine & responsibly sourced. We believe it's the perfect way to celebrate the joy and abundance that this day represents."

De Beers Forevermark's commitment to responsible sourcing ensures that each diamond is ethically and sustainably sourced. The brand's rigorous selection process ensures that only the most beautiful and rare diamonds are chosen for inclusion in the collection.

Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with a touch of timeless elegance. Discover the Forevermark Setting Collection at select authorized retailers across India and add a symbol of enduring prosperity to your jewellery collection.

For more information, visit https://www.forevermark.com/en-in

ABOUT DE BEERS FOREVERMARK

De Beers Forevermark is a Jewellery House offering contemporary designs featuring responsibly sourced diamonds that are hand selected for their beauty. Created for marking special moments and wearing every day, Forevermark diamond jewellery is timeless with a twist.

The unique Forevermark inscription is proof that each diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. De Beers is committed to Building Forever, ensuring that every diamond it discovers creates a lasting positive impact for the people and places where it is found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, ensuring communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained and the natural environment is protected.

De Beers Forevermark jewellery is sold through www.forevermark.com.

