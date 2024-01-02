NEW DELHI, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently a felicitation cum annual function was organized at the Civil Service Officers Institute (CSOI), Delhi by Tapsil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra, Gentegory, Palashy, Dhaniakhali, Hooghly, West Bengal, 712303 to commemorate the Organization's 44th Foundation year. The event was held under the aegis of the National Advisory Committee (NAC) of the Organization.

NAC President Prof. Pitam Babu Sharma and NAC Secretary Sh. K.K. Mishra were the co-convenors of the program.

Celebrating 44th Foundation year of TJAPSKBSK and the future vision of the Organization

NAC President Prof. P.B. Sharma is the Past President of Association of Indian University (AIU) and Founder Vice Chancellor of Delhi Technological University (DTU) & RGPB Bhopal. Presently, he is serving as the Vice Chancellor of Amity University. Gurugram, Haryana. Sh. K.K. Mishra is the former Director of Rajya Sabha Sectt., Parliament of India.

Apart from them the Chief Technical and Scientific Advisor of the Organisation Prof. Rakesh Kumar Khandal also graced the occasion. Prof. Khandal is the former Vice Chancellor of Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), former president R&D Indian Glycol Ltd, former Director of Shriram Institute for Industrial Research, New Delhi, and former President of World Association of Industrial and Technological Organisation (WAITO). Dr. Markandey Rai, Senior Advisor of the United Nations Human Settlements Program and a Member of Global Leadership Council of Global Peace Foundation also decorated the daise. Shri. Prabhakar Singh former Director General of CPWD, Government of India was kind enough to spare his valuable time and grace the occasion. Honourable Chancellor of K.N. Modi University Dr. D.K. Modi and Dr. H.R.P. Yadav Director, ASET, and Professor and Head, Civil-Environmental Engineering Department, Amity University Gurugram Haryana, Prof. Geeta Singh Director of Delhi University and Sh. Binoy Kumar Pathak, Director of Rajya Sabha, Parliament of India were also present on that occasion. Respected Prof. P.R. Trivedi, Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, Shri. G.C. Singhal ji former MD Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam. H. E. Sh. Skand Tayal, former Ambassador of South Korea also graced the occasion. The Media Advisor of our Organisation esteemed Prof. J. K. Mehta, former Deputy Director (Research) Akashvani and Doordarshan, and Presently Head of the Mass Communication, GD Goenka University, Manesar, Gurugram Haryana. Senior Advocate of Allahabad High Court and Supreme court of India Sh. Matakanta Mishra ji along with Shri. Ajit Tiwari ji In-charge of 'Kautilya Shodh Sansthan' were also present in the function. The august gathering included numerous reputed personalities from different fields of social service like Dr. Pramod Khatri, Prof. & Dean Medical Clinical Research, Himachal Pradesh. Sh. Aditya Shukla APS to MOS Urban Development and Housing, Sh. Shubhansh Tiwari a young environmental scientist associated with CSE and Sh. R.P. Singh ji the first Indian Web Designer. Mr. Soumen Koley, Seceratary, TJAPSKBSK along with fifteen top office bearers of the organization, was also present on that occasion. We had established our contacts with many top-ranking persons from different walks of life and they were kind enough to spare their valuable time and grace the occasion. A visionary scientist and renowned educationist, Prof. P.B. Sharma highlighted the future vision of the Organisation and emphasized the need for harmonious living with nature. It was a momentous occasion in the history of the Organisation that TJAPSKBSK was accorded the status of Tie-Up Organisation by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. The Secretary, TJAPSKBSK Sh. Soumen Koley highlighted the growth trajectory of the Organisation and elaborately dwelt on the future of the Ten Thousands staff associated with the Organisation. While concluding his speech on the occasion he informed that projects like Composite Agriculture Farming, Lac Cultivation, Fishery, Animal Husbandry, Bee Farming, Poultry Farming, Goat Farming, Dairy Farming, Vermicompost, Herbal and Medicinal Plants of the government were in the pipeline and in every likelihood the money for them will be allocated by early January or latest by February 2024.

About TJAPSKBSK

In 1975, former Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi undertook a scheme for the development of our nation. The principal objective of this was the development of the backward people of the village. She undertook the 20 point programme to realise this. She created an organization called Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra to materialize this goal. She herself named this organization. Although, on 14th February 1982, the responsibility of this huge work plan was given to late Mr. Atul Kumar Chakraborty, the then General Director of this organization. The name of this organization was changed From Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra to Tapsil Jati Adibashi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra on 1st March, 1983.

With a dedicated work force of nearly 6,500 committed people and having organisation presence in 18 districts of West Bengal, 'Tapsil Jati Adibashi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra' has the required in infrastructural competence to execute the ambitious programmes and policies of the Government. Ever since our inception, the stalwarts who headed the organization devoted the organizational force for the service of humanity and the core area of the activity comprise the development of needy and deprived segments of society. With our reach and presence, we have tried our best to educate the artisans, poor laborers, fishermen and peasants to use innovative ideas in order to increase their income.

