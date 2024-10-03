Celebrating India's Finest Wedding Visionaries: The 7th edition of the WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2024 returns at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2024 will take place on 16th October 2024, at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, honouring the creative minds shaping India's vibrant wedding industry.

Wedding Sutra Influencer Awards 2024

Weddings in India remain the pinnacle of all social celebrations, where not just the bride and groom, but their families, friends, and entire communities come together to enjoy food, personal touches, vibrant sangeet performances, and cherish the memories captured through photos and videos. Behind these magical events is a network of dedicated professionals, working tirelessly to execute flawless celebrations under tight schedules and the pressure to innovate. Their exceptional contributions are pivotal to the ever-evolving dynamism of India's wedding industry.

The prestigious WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2024 will spotlight these talented individuals, recognizing their creativity and passion in making every celebration truly unforgettable.

This year, WeddingSutra.com saw an overwhelming response across 27 categories, with entries pouring in from all corners of the industry. The rigorous selection process was overseen by an esteemed panel of jurors, featuring renowned names like Manish Mehrotra, Simone Arora, Anant Roongta, Ameer Ismail, Aalaap Roy, Akanksha Arora, Dr. Aparna Santhanam, Ameer Ismail, Sunalika Sinha, Gauri Nayar, Karishma Sakhrani, and Queenie Singh, representing the diverse worlds of fashion, advertising, hospitality, media, and weddings.

Over the years, the WeddingSutra Influencer Awards have celebrated some of the brightest names in the industry. Past winners from 2018 to 2023 have included visionaries such as Devika Narain, House on the Clouds, and Vandana Mohan of The Wedding Design Company (2018); DreamzKrraft, Foodlink Catering, Innaz Communique, Janki Desai of Altair, and Shaadi Squad (2019); FB Celebrations, Mpire Weddings, Kkings Events, Devika Sakhuja, and Pink Whistle Man (2020); Tamarind Global Weddings, Vivahhika, The A-Cube Project, DJ AJ and DJ Ganesh(2021); Innocept Studio, Seven Steps, Akarshana Events & Entertainment, Krayonz Entertainment, Turmeric Ink, Minttu Sarna, and Morani & Soorma (2022); and Copper Events, Momente Weddings, Q Events & Weddings, The Doli Diary, and Aroosi (2023). These individuals and companies have consistently pushed boundaries, setting new standards of creativity, excellence, and innovation in the wedding industry.

The glamorous evening will be co-hosted by JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu and WeddingSutra.com. Speaking about the importance of this event, Parthip Thyagarajan, Co-founder and CEO, WeddingSutra.com, remarked: "The Indian wedding industry is a vibrant and ever-evolving space, driven by a wide spectrum of talented professionals. By recognising and celebrating their creativity and passion, the WeddingSutra Influencer Awards offer a platform to elevate their work, inspire collaboration, and open up new opportunities for growth."

About WeddingSutra

Founded in 2000, WeddingSutra.com serves as the ultimate guide for couples and their families, connecting them with top-tier wedding planners, caterers, entertainers, photographers, makeup artists, decor designers, and more, to create truly unforgettable weddings.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2522495/Wedding_Sutra_Influencer_Awards_2024.jpg