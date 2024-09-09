Celebrating World EV Day: Himadri Speciality's Vision for a Sustainable Future

KOLKATA, India, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, India's leading player in the production of EV battery materials, carbon black, SNF, and other value-added chemicals, proudly commemorates World EV Day today. This annual event aligns perfectly with the company's mission to pioneer advanced battery materials that support cleaner and greener transportation solutions.

Mr. Anurag Choudhary | CMD Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited

The annual observance of World EV Day on September 9, underscores the increasing significance of clean and sustainable transportation. As nearly every major car manufacturer invests heavily in electric vehicle (EV) technology, the push towards cleaner mobility has reached unprecedented levels. Since the inception of World Day in 2020, it has provided a global stage to raise awareness about the benefits of EVs and expedite the shift towards sustainable transport, fuelling the momentum of the EV revolution.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical said, "It is a moment to celebrate and reflect on the transformative journey of electric vehicles (EVs) and their crucial role in steering us towards a sustainable future. At Himadri, we take pride in leading this revolution in India, pioneering the development of advanced electric vehicle battery materials that drive the shift towards cleaner, greener transportation."

The landscape of electric vehicles has undergone remarkable changes over the past decade.

Global Automotive Market : Projected to reach $6.86 trillion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.77%.

EV Sales in India : Surged to 1.5 million units in 2023, a 50% increase from the previous year.

Dominant Segment : Two-wheelers account for 85-90% of EV sales in India .

Decreasing Cost Gap : Advancements in battery technology, economies of scale, and government policies are making EVs more affordable.

Cost Savings : EVs offer substantial savings in fuel and maintenance due to lower electricity costs and fewer moving parts. Typically, the cost of running an EV is approximately one-eighth the cost of running a small petrol car. Moreover, the number of moving parts in an electric engine is just 1% when compared with an ICEV.

Government Incentives : Tax credits, rebates, and reduced registration fees are encouraging EV adoption.

Transitioning from ICE vehicles to EVs represents more than an economic shift—it is a pivotal move towards addressing climate change and reducing environmental pollution. India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced an ambitious target of EV30@30 - 30% of newly registered private cars, 40% of buses, 70% of commercial cars, and 80% of 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers targeted to be electric by 2030. EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, which significantly curtails greenhouse gases and air pollutants that contribute to global warming and health issues.

Energy efficiency is another key advantage of EVs. They convert a higher percentage of battery energy into vehicle power compared to ICE engines, which lose much of their energy as heat. Additionally, EVs can be powered by renewable sources like solar and wind, further reducing their carbon footprint and fostering a sustainable energy ecosystem.

"At Himadri, our dedication to advancing battery technology is complemented by a strong commitment to sustainable practices. We are dedicated to fostering a circular economy through our operations. This approach focuses on reusing, refurbishing, and recycling products and materials to minimize waste, fresh critical minerals and environmental impact. Our dedication to these principles is evident in both our legacy and our new energy material business. We are actively developing efficient battery recycling processes to recover valuable materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel. This not only reduces the need for new raw materials but also minimizes environmental harm. Additionally, we are exploring the repurposing of used EV batteries for energy storage solutions, giving a second life to batteries that are no longer suitable for vehicles but still possess significant capacity," Mr. Choudhary explains.

The company's energy-efficient and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes, showcased by their eight zero-discharge facilities across India, reflect its commitment to sustainability.

The company has been at the forefront of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution through its New Energy Materials Division. This division has been instrumental in developing and supplying critical materials essential for the production of high-performance EV batteries. By focusing on research and innovation, Himadri has been able to create sustainable and cost-effective solutions that support the transition to a greener and cleaner future. Their contributions to the EV ecosystem have not only bolstered India's position as a global EV hub but have also played a pivotal role in addressing environmental concerns and promoting energy independence.

The Path Forward: Collaboration for a Sustainable Future

According to the company, achieving a sustainable transition to electric mobility requires robust support from all stakeholders—governments, industries, and consumers alike. Governments must continue to provide incentives and develop essential infrastructure, such as charging stations. Industries need to invest in research and development to drive innovation and cost reductions. Consumers play a crucial role by adopting EVs and supporting sustainable practices.

They emphasize that sustainability be integrated throughout the entire value chain of EVs—from responsible sourcing of raw materials to ethical labour practices and minimizing environmental impact throughout the vehicle lifecycle. Only with a comprehensive commitment to sustainability can a successful and impactful transition to electric mobility be ensured.

Looking Ahead: A Brighter Future with EVs

Remarking on the future of electric mobility, Mr. Choudhary said, "As we forge ahead into the future, the rise of electric vehicles will be paramount in achieving global sustainability goals. Driven by its unwavering belief in the power of innovation, Himadri is steadfast in its commitment to championing the sustainable importance of E-Mobility in India and worldwide. With its strategic entry into the Lithium-ion Battery Ecosystem, Himadri envisions a future where our planet is quieter, cleaner, and more sustainable for generations to come."

The company dedicates itself to driving this transformative shift and contributing to a cleaner, greener world with innovation and sustainability for a brighter future for all, especially for the generations that will inherit the planet.

About Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is a global speciality chemical conglomerate with a strong focus on research and development (R&D), innovation and sustainability.

As pioneer in the production of lithium-ion battery materials in India, it continuously develops and innovates raw materials of lithium-ion battery value chain. It's diverse product portfolio includes speciality carbon black, coal tar pitch, refined naphthalene, advance materials, SNF, speciality oils, power, etc. catering to various industries such as lithium-ion batteries, paints, plastics, tires, aluminium, graphite electrodes, agrochemicals, defence and construction chemicals. Himadri operates in both domestic and international markets, exporting to 54 countries across the globe.

With a strong commitment to safety and sustainability, it has 8 zero-liquid discharge manufacturing facilities and utilize in-house clean and green power for more than 90% of its energy needs. Through its dedication to R&D, new business opportunities and sustainability, Himadri is making a positive impact on the industry, both in India and globally.

