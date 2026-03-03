CellPoint Digital and PayPal Partner to Expand Payment Choice and Flexibility for Global Travel and Retail Brands

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital today announced a strategic collaboration with PayPal, a globally trusted digital commerce leader. The PayPal integration is now live within CellPoint Digital's payment orchestration platform, giving travel and retail merchants a streamlined way to enable PayPal payment options, simplify checkout, and reach more customers globally through a single integration.

The collaboration supports merchants with greater agility, allowing them to embed PayPal's payment options, including PayPal wallet experiences and Buy Now, Pay Later solutions, across digital sales channels while benefiting from faster time to market, simplified operations, and access to trusted consumer payment methods.

Enabling Choice, Driving Growth

Customer expectations continue to shift toward fast, familiar, and flexible ways to pay, especially in digital-first and cross-border environments. With PayPal now available through CellPoint Digital, merchants can add a consumer-trusted payment method without adding operational complexity. The integration is designed to help increase payment acceptance, improve conversion, and enhance customer satisfaction across global markets.

"As travel and retail brands expand globally, they need payment solutions that are flexible, reliable, and built to perform at scale," said Shaun Donaghey, Chief Commercial Officer at CellPoint Digital. "With PayPal now live through our platform, merchants can offer a trusted way to pay while benefiting from orchestration capabilities that support performance, reporting, and operational consistency across markets."

"Consumers expect secure, trusted ways to pay wherever they are and however they shop," said Guillaume Demier, Vice President, Channel Partnerships at PayPal. "By integrating with CellPoint Digital's platform, merchants can activate PayPal more efficiently and bring customers greater choice, helping support growth across markets with confidence."

Built for the Future of Travel and Retail Commerce

The collaboration aligns with both companies' focus on improving the payment experience for merchants and consumers alike. By combining CellPoint Digital's orchestration expertise with PayPal's consumer trust and global reach, merchants can reduce checkout friction, improve the customer experience, and scale into new markets with greater speed and control.

For more information about CellPoint Digital and the PayPal collaboration, to schedule an interview with a company executive, please contact Steven Osei at [email protected].

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a global Payment Orchestration leader helping airlines, travel, and hospitality brands orchestrate and optimise every payment, turning payments from a cost centre into a profit engine. Its leading payment orchestration platform unlocks financial, operational, and customer experience value by giving merchants full control of their payment ecosystem, helping them maximise approvals, lower costs, and gain deep insight into every transaction. CellPoint Digital simplifies payment complexity and ensures every payment is optimised for success, enabling clients to increase revenue, reduce cost, and deliver seamless payment experiences across channels and markets, turning payments into a powerful driver of growth and competitive advantage. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About PayPal



PayPal has been revolutionising commerce globally for more than 25 years, creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling and shopping simple, personalised and secure. Today, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in nearly 200 markets around the world to join and thrive in the global economy by offering a trusted, flexible digital payments platform that enables people and merchants to send, receive and manage funds with confidence. For more information, visit www.paypal.com.