CellPoint Digital Promotes Internal Talent to Chief Financial Officer, Reinforcing Growth Strategy

Long-standing team member Alexander Stephens steps into key leadership role, bringing deep company knowledge and financial expertise

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, the leading global provider of Payment Orchestration solutions for travel, today announced the promotion of Alexander Stephens to Chief Financial Officer. This strategic appointment underscores CellPoint Digital's commitment to fostering internal talent and leveraging deep company knowledge to drive its next phase of growth.

Proven Track Record of Financial Leadership

Alexander Stephens has been an integral part of CellPoint Digital for over seven years, previously serving as Finance Manager and most recently as Head of Business Intelligence and FP&A. His promotion to Chief Financial Officer comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand its global footprint and innovate in the payment orchestration space.

Key Achievements and Contributions

During his tenure, Alexander Stephens has played a crucial role in several key initiatives, including:

Providing critical data insights to inform strategic decision-making across the business

Driving investor and management reporting

Leading group budget creation and management

Guiding commercial partnering across the business

Supporting fundraising

Building robust financial processes and supervising a successful transition to a new ERP system

Strategic Vision for Financial Innovation

In his new role, Stephens will prioritise the automation of the finance function, aiming to provide near real-time data insights to enhance decision-making across the organisation. This initiative aligns with CellPoint Digital's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology not only in its products but also in its internal operations.

Alignment with Growth Objectives

As a Chartered Accountant (ACA), Stephens brings a wealth of expertise in financial planning, risk management, and compliance to the Chief Financial Officer role. His experience aligns perfectly with CellPoint Digital's focus on growth and scalability, ensuring the company can expand efficiently while maintaining strong financial health.

Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital, commented on the appointment: "Alex's journey with CellPoint Digital over the past seven years has been nothing short of remarkable. His unique blend of financial acumen and deep understanding of our business operations makes him the ideal candidate to lead our financial strategy as we enter our next growth phase. His promotion is a testament to our commitment to nurturing talent within our organisation and his ability to drive financial excellence while supporting our ambitious goals."

Alexander Stephens expressed enthusiasm about his new role: "I am honoured to step into the Chief Financial Officer position at such an exciting time for CellPoint Digital. Having been part of the company's transformation over the years, I am keenly aware of both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to leveraging my experience to balance our need for flexibility with maintaining strong financial parameters, ultimately driving sustainable growth and value for our stakeholders."

Strengthening the Executive Team

This appointment comes as CellPoint Digital continues to see strong growth in the travel and airline sectors, having recently expanded its global revenue team and enhanced its account management function to better serve clients worldwide. Stephens' promotion to Chief Financial Officer further solidifies the company's executive leadership, positioning CellPoint Digital for continued success and innovation in the payment orchestration space.

