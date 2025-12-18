Cement Manufacturers' Association (CMA) Announces Mr. Parth Jindal as President; Dr. Raghavpat Singhania Named Vice President

The young leadership to steer Industry engagement and policy advocacy for India's Cement Sector

NEW DELHI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cement Manufacturers' Association (CMA), the apex body for Cement Manufactures in India, has elected Mr. Parth Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Cement Limited as the new President of CMA at its Annual General Meeting held on December 18, 2025. Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, J K Cement Limited took over as the Vice President of the Association. Mr. Jindal takes over from Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement Limited. CMA Members unanimously endorsed the new President and Vice President, reaffirming their confidence in the Association's leadership.

Marking a first in CMA's history, the Association is led by a President and Vice President from the younger generation, whose dynamic outlook and forward looking ideas are expected to further strengthen CMA and its sustainability agenda.

Mr. Parth Jindal is the Managing Director of JSW Cement Limited. At CMA, Mr. Jindal is the youngest elected President in the Association's 60 years history and is expected to bring in new energy and perspective to address key challenges facing the Indian Cement Industry.

In his role as President, Mr. Jindal will be responsible for driving CMA's policy agenda with the policy makers, regulators and other stakeholders, with an emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices, energy transition (decarbonisation) and logistics optimisation, to present the collective voice and priorities of the Cement Industry at CMA. Enlarging the CMA membership base would also be a key priority.

On his election, Mr. Parth Jindal, President, Cement Manufacturers' Association (CMA), said, "I am delighted to take on the responsibility of President of CMA. The Cement Industry is currently balancing rapid infrastructure growth with sustainability imperatives. My focus will be on deepening collaboration with the policy makers at the Centre and State level, ensuring that the Indian Cement Industry remains globally competitive while staying steadfast in its contribution to India's long term development goals."

Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, J K Cement Limited, is a seasoned business leader with rich experience in the Grey and White Cement Industry. He holds a keen interest in the research of new age building materials. Given his extensive experience in the Sector, Mr. Singhania is expected to further advance CMA's objectives by strengthening industry advocacy and engagement.

Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Vice President, Cement Manufacturers' Association (CMA), said, "I am honoured to take on the responsibility of Vice President of the Cement Manufacturers' Association. The Indian Cement Industry stands at a critical juncture where sustainability, innovation and competitiveness must progress in tandem. CMA is aligned with the Government of India's vision to be Net Zero by 2070. I look forward to working closely with the CMA Member Companies to advance our policy agenda for action and sustaining our continued partnership for India's growth and nation building."

Together, the President and Vice President are expected to provide cohesive and future oriented leadership to CMA, combining fresh perspectives with strategic clarity. Their collaborative approach is anticipated to augment CMA's policy advocacy agenda while reinforcing the Cement Sector's pivotal role in nation building, infrastructure development and India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

About CMA

Cement Manufacturers' Association (CMA) is the apex association of large Cement manufacturers in India. Representing almost 70% of the installed Cement capacity in India, CMA is the consolidated voice of the Cement Industry on policy matters that impact the sector in India.