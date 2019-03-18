Cendyn launches the all-new ePlanner platform

Newly redesigned hotel sales & group operations tool delivers enhanced functionality via UX, branding & editor features

BOCA RATON, Florida, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cendyn is excited to announce the launch of the company's newly redesigned ePlanner group sales and operations tool for hotels.

Cendyn's ePlanner is an online resource library for hoteliers that puts unlimited information at your client's fingertips. It saves hotel event planners time and frustration by addressing dozens of questions about planning an event at the venue, from banquet options and room maximums to security, parking and more, all on an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly microsite available 24/7.

Working with global brands and independent properties alike, the days of humongous word documents that are outdated the moment they are posted or emailed to a planner are gone. Hotels and venues can now craft content, update pertinent information and upsell their competitive advantages literally on the fly. As an added bonus, the ePlanner platform is also integrated within Cendyn's eProposal™ and eMenus™ tools.

Featuring an all-new look and feel, Cendyn's ePlanner tool is now fully-branded to each hotel and features a responsive and innovative design. Refined editor tools offer a stronger tool box with rich text editing and easier image selection. Staff can now publish in real-time, quickly export content and integrate with social media.

"Hotels have long relied on us as an innovator for group sales and I'm excited to say after months of hard work and research, we're delivering an updated tool that will change the game for hotel event planners," said Robin Deyo, Enterprise Business Officer at Cendyn. "With our new ePlanner platform, we're making it possible for group sales & operation professionals to deliver beautiful, detailed content consistently and quickly, which will make working with their venue a pleasure. I could not be prouder to see this solution continue to grow to meet the needs of both our customers and their planners."

To see the all new ePlanner in action, visit our demo site. Interested in learning even more about ePlanner for hotels? Contact us today for a personalized demo.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for driving sales and marketing performance in the travel and hospitality industry. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers the most complete set of innovative software and services in the industry, covering hotel marketing, guest engagement, group sales, and event management. With offices in Boca Raton, Atlanta, Boston, London, Munich, San Diego, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Whistler, Cendyn proudly serves more than 30,000 clients in 143 countries with enterprise spend levels in excess of $1 billion. For more information on Cendyn, visit www.cendyn.com.

