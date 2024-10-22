Central Park Hosts Grand Diwali Carnival with Bollywood Celebrity Singer Harshdeep Kaur

The premier real estate developer organised a week of festive celebrations, highlighting cultural diversity and community engagement

GURUGRAM, India and NEW DELHI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Park, a leading Gurugram-based real estate developer owned by the Bakshi Group of Enterprises, proudly hosted a 'Diwali Carnival' at Central Park Resorts, Sector-48, Gurugram. The event, headlined by the soulful Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur, showcased a vibrant tapestry of festivities.

The Diwali Carnival was a highlight of a series of celebratory events designed to foster community spirit and inclusivity. Attendees enjoyed a wealth of attractions, including live performances, exquisite stalls, curated food and beverage offerings, and a dedicated children's play zone. Earlier in the week, Central Park hosted a traditional Garba Raas event, where residents and guests celebrated Navratri with joyful music, energetic dance performances and a lively flea market. The following day, on the occasion of Dussehra, the Ram Leela Utsav brought the epic tale of Ramayana to life with a grand Ram Leela enactment, further enhancing the cultural richness of the festivities.

All events were thoughtfully curated with an inclusive approach, ensuring that participants of all ages could partake in the joyous celebrations. The community came together enthusiastically, reflecting Central Park's dedication to delivering exceptional cultural experiences imbued with a high level of hospitality that blend luxury with traditional festivities.

Commenting on the success of the events, Rajit Sardana, President – Hospitality, Central Park, said, "At Central Park, we focus on building vibrant communities where residents enjoy exclusive and memorable experiences. Our commitment to delivering more than we promise drives our efforts towards providing an exceptional hospitality experience. The Diwali Carnival, highlighted by Harshdeep Kaur's captivating performance, stands as a testament to this dedication, bringing people together to celebrate in grand style. We take pride in thoughtfully curating festive experiences that enrich community life and resonate with our residents and guests, adding a personal touch to every event."

About St. Jerome

Established in 2011, St. Jerome is the hospitality arm of Central Park, Gurugram's premier and uber-luxury residential developer. St. Jerome sets a new benchmark for residential hospitality, which is at par with the global standards, offering exceptional hospitality services designed to elevate residents' everyday lives. It manages several luxury clubs - Club Capri, Club Aqua Vista, in addition to Sakura Town and Ginza, a restaurant that serves delectable Japanese cuisine curated by Japanese chefs at The Room Central Park, Aloft Aerocity and Le Méridien Gurgaon.

About Central Park

Central Park is a leading Gurgaon-based real estate developer, part of the Bakshi Group of Enterprises, a legacy name across real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, and automotive industries. Known for offering a luxurious lifestyle, Central Park provides an extraordinary experience through concept-based luxury homes and premium hospitality services. Key projects include Central Park at Golf Course Road, Central Park Resorts (including Bellavista), Central Park The Room, and Central Park Flower Valley in Sohna. Central Park Flower Valley includes Bignonia Towers, The Orchard, Aqua Front Towers, The Room, Fleur Villas, Cerise Floors, Clover Floors, and Mikasa Plots. The Bakshi Group of Enterprises owns several hotels, ensuring their expertise in hospitality is unmatched.

Website: https://www.centralpark.in/