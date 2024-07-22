CEPT Kicks Off Monsoon Semester, 55% Women Power PG Programs

The University's growing national reach is reflected in the geographic spread of its students who have come from 26 states and union territories, including Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Manipur.

Dr. Tridip Suhrud, Provost, CEPT University, said, "We are proud of the growing diversity within our postgraduate programs. CEPT is committed to gender equity and fostering an inclusive environment. A diverse classroom enriches the quality of education, broadens perspectives and helps students grow into professionals who are sensitive, equipped to take responsible and inclusive decisions and thrive in diverse workplaces."

The students arrived on campus a week ago to go through a meticulously designed orientation and studio selection process. While the orientation session helped the students familiarize themselves with the campus and the facilities they can avail on campus, the studio selection process allowed students to align their interests and temperaments with specific areas of study. Studio selection is an immersive activity where students, throughout their journey at CEPT, can choose their preferred studio from an array of studio units offered every semester.

Professor Barjor Mehta, President of CEPT University, said, "Our long-standing relationship with the industry has played a significant role in helping us upgrade our academic offerings and thereby aid holistic development, foster critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving abilities in our students. Studios help us integrate real-world challenges into our curriculum, where we empower students to become innovative and adaptable professionals. CEPT graduates are not just job-ready but are equipped to be industry leaders."

CEPT University employs a rigorous admissions process to select qualified postgraduate candidates. This year, the university introduced the CEPT PG Test which assessed the applicants based on quantitative abilities, logical reasoning and verbal abilities. The examination was conducted at test centres in 14 cities across the country. Qualifying candidates were then evaluated based on their academic records, work experience, statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, and portfolio to assess their suitability for specific programs.

About CEPT University

CEPT University focuses on understanding, designing, planning, constructing, and managing human habitats. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding of human settlements. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to further the goal of making habitats more liveable. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to improve the impact of habitat professions in enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities. The University comprises six faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, the Faculty of Management and the CEPT Foundation Program. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has many ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top ranked universities across the world.

