CEPT Students Ace in National Plumbing Engineering Competition

~ CEPT students win first and second positions and win cash prizes of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

~ Competition organised by the Indian Plumbing Association; entries invited from across 50 student chapters across India.

AHMEDABAD, India, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEPT University students Mohit Mungre and Saumitra Nachane, from the Faculty of Technology, have clinched the top two spots and cash prizes worth Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, in the National Students Competition on 'Learning from Failures in Plumbing Systems 2024'– organised by the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), the apex body of plumbing professionals in India.

Mohit Mungre Saumitra Nachane

IPA invited entries from more than fifty of its student chapters across the country wherein young civil engineering students were required to identify plumbing issues in their local residential buildings or societies and formulate practical solutions that were aligned to the regulatory code. Mohit and Saumitra, representing CEPT University, stood out among 40 top entries in the IPA's national competition, securing the first and second positions.

In their projects, the students selected residential buildings in Bopal and Paldi, respectively and addressed plumbing challenges such as single-stack systems, improper installation and joints in water supply and drainage pipes, improper installation of plumbing fixtures, and inaccessible manholes. They also explored the consequences of poor plumbing, including negative impacts on human health, damage to structural members, frequent maintenance needs, and leakages through water supply and drainage pipes. They documented these issues as part of their report submission, along with suggestions on remedial measures and plumbing solutions that adhered to the code and plumbing guidelines.

There were five entries from CEPT University in this competition, including Mohit and Saumitra's entries, under the mentorship of Dr. Dipsha Shah and Prof. Dipen Mehta. Both winners will be presented with their trophies and the cash prizes, during a felicitation ceremony scheduled on October 19, 2024, by the IPA Ahmedabad Chapter.

IPA established its student chapters with the objective of increasing awareness among architectural and engineering students on public health engineering, plumbing, and the crucial role of plumbing practitioners in protecting the health of the community and conserving the most precious natural resource - water. CEPT University has a collaborative partnership with the IPA chapter in Ahmedabad and students from the University have been participating in competitions organised by IPA.

While this was the first time that IPA organized the plumbing engineering awards, CEPT students have been regular participants and have been performing brilliantly in IPA's renowned essay-writing and poster-making competitions. Earlier this year, CEPT students Naman Khamar and Ansh Gupta placed first and second in IPA's essay writing competition, while Abhijit M secured the top spot in the poster-making category.

About CEPT University

CEPT University focuses on understanding, designing, planning, constructing, and managing human habitats. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals, and its research programs deepen understanding of human settlements. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to further the goal of making habitats more liveable. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to improve the impact of habitat professions in enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns, and cities. The University comprises six faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, the Faculty of Management and the CEPT Foundation Program. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence (CoE) by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has many ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top ranked universities across the world.

