CERA Sanitaryware Ltd. Launches Company-Owned Display Centre in Kochi

KOCHI, India, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CERA, a premier destination for luxury sanitaryware and bathroom solutions, proudly announces the grand opening of its company-owned display centre at Bay Pride Mall, Marine Drive, Kochi. The centre was inaugurated by Mrs. Deepshikha Khaitan, Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director, in the presence of company officials, eminent architects, developers, and valued channel partners.

Deepshikha Kaitan, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, CERA, inaugurating the exclusive company-owned display centre of CERA at Baypride Mall, Kochi. Sandeep Abraham, President, Sales CERA, Jaydeep Narasimhan, Senior GM Sales CERA, and Ramesh Baliga, Chief Business Officer SENATOR were also present.

CERA Style Studio seamlessly brings together the luxurious elegance of Senator, the sophistication of CERA Luxe and CERA's most popular offerings, all under one roof. Designed as an immersive destination, it delivers an elevated consumer experience to explore the brand's finest collections in a sophisticated setting.

Mrs. Deepshikha Khaitan, Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director, shared, "With CERA Style Studio, we envisioned a space where architects, interior designers, and customers don't just browse — they imagine and create. It reflects our promise of finest design, superior craftsmanship, and innovative solutions under one roof, setting new benchmarks for modern bathrooms".

About CERA:

Established in 1980, CERA operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kadi, Gujarat, equipped with advanced technologies such as 3D printing, robotic glazing, and high-pressure casting to deliver precision, superior finish, and faster innovation. These advancements have reinforced CERA's leadership in sanitaryware, while its adjoining faucet plant features cutting-edge capabilities including die casting, robotic grinding, automatic chrome plating, and PVD technology.

Beyond sanitaryware, CERA has emerged as a frontrunner in faucets and tiles, offering a comprehensive portfolio spanning wellness solutions, tiles, construction chemicals, kitchen sinks, and vanity cabinets — delivering complete bathroom solutions.

