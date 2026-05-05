Cerberus Appoints Rahul Sangwan as Head of India

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus"), a global alternative investment firm with $70 billion in assets, today announced that firm veteran Rahul Sangwan has been appointed Head of India.

A core member of Cerberus' International Credit business for 15 years, Mr. Sangwan has led transactions across multiple geographies, most recently with a focus on India. He has played a key role in building and overseeing Cerberus' India platform since the establishment of its Mumbai office in 2019. Working alongside the local leadership team, Mr. Sangwan has helped expand the firm's presence and establish Cerberus as a leading credit investor in the region.

In his new role, Mr. Sangwan will be based in Mumbai and will lead the continued growth of the firm's Indian franchise, partnering with Cerberus' Head of International Credit and Distressed Debt, Allen Ukritnukun. With the firm's strong track record in the region, he will focus on pursuing compelling opportunities and expanding Cerberus' credit and broader multi-strategy capabilities.

"India is an increasingly important market for us, where we have built a strong local team and platform," said Allen Ukritnukun. "We continue to see robust demand in the region as companies look to alternative capital solutions to support their growth needs. Rahul will focus on further strengthening our platform, leveraging our local presence and broader global capabilities, to capitalize on this long-term opportunity set."

Mr. Sangwan added, "We have an excellent team in Mumbai and have deployed significant capital over the past several years in a structurally growing credit market. I look forward to working even more closely with my colleagues to build on that momentum and continue expanding our presence across our credit and broader multi-strategy platforms."

Mr. Sangwan will also assume executive responsibilities for Cerberus' operations in India. Alongside its investment platform, Cerberus maintains a large and growing operational footprint in Mumbai, with over 65 professionals supporting its global infrastructure and investment programs.

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global alternative investment firm with approximately $70 billion in assets across complementary credit, real estate, and private equity strategies. The firm invests across the capital structure where it believes its integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities can help improve performance and drive long-term value. Cerberus' tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies as they seek to achieve strong risk-adjusted returns for investors. For more information, visit www.cerberus.com.

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