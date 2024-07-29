Cervoz to Showcase Innovative Solutions at AUTOMATION EXPO 2024

TAIPEI, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervoz is excited to announce its participation in the AUTOMATION EXPO 2024, taking place from August 21st to 24th at BEC, Mumbai, India. Visitors are invited to visit Cervoz's booth (E15A, Hall 1) to discover the latest innovations in industrial-grade storage, memory, and expansion solutions.

Compact & Powerful Storage and DRAM

Cervoz is pleased to announce its participation in AUTOMATION EXPO 2024. Visit us at booth E15A (Hall 1), to explore our latest industrial-grade storage, memory, and expansion solutions for rugged and critical applications.

Cervoz will be showcasing its compact and high-performance SSD product lineup, including high-speed PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSDs in the M.2 2280 form factor and the ultra-compact M.2 2230 (A+E key/B+M key) NVMe SSDs . Additionally, Cervoz's range of DRAM offerings spans from DDR3 to the latest DDR5-5600MHz modules , designed to meet advanced operational needs. These modules are engineered for reliability and durability, featuring extended operating temperature (-40°C to +85°C), thermal throttling mechanisms, and anti-shock-and-vibration technology.

Powerguard Technology for Data Integrity

The proprietary Powerguard (Power Loss Protection) technology, integrated into Cervoz's SSDs, ensures data integrity and reliability during power instability and outages. This technology, supported by tantalu0m capacitors, provides additional power automatically when needed, making it ideal for critical applications. Available in various form factors like 2.5" SATA, M.2 2280, and mSATA, Cervoz's Powerguard solutions offer up to 40 times faster discharge times than standard SSDs.

Rugged & Military-Grade SSDs

Cervoz's military-grade SSDs , compliant with MIL-STD-810G certification, feature advanced security technologies such as Write Protect , Quick Erase , Self-Physical Destruction , and AES 256-Bit Encryption . These features ensure exceptional security and reliability, meeting the rigorous demands of defense and rugged applications.

High-Speed & Compact Networking Solutions

To address the growing needs of IoT and edge computing, Cervoz will showcase a variety of compact networking expansion cards, including mini PCIe cards, low-profile PCIe, and M.2 2230 (A+E key) form factors. The Ethernet Solutions provide up to 10GbE high-speed connectivity with optional PoE+ modules for simplified wiring and reduced maintenance costs. For harsh environments, there's also waterproof M12 X-coded connector version available. Together with Wi-Fi 5 & 6 expansion modules , Cervoz enables comprehensive network deployment and upgrades.

Versatile Expansion Cards

Cervoz also offers a variety of expansion solutions for enhanced functionality, such as CAN Bus , LVDS Display , USB , Serial, and SATA interfaces. The specialized M.2 2242/60/80 3-in-1 design provides excellent flexibility to meet diverse industrial application needs, ensuring seamless integration and superior performance.

Cervoz invites you to AUTOMATION EXPO 2024

Exhibitor Date: August 21 st to 24 th , 2024

August 21 to 24 , 2024 Location: BEC, Goregaon, Mumbai, India

BEC, Goregaon, Booth: E15A (Hall 1)

E15A (Hall 1) Click to see the Highlight Teaser Video

Experience superior performance and reliability firsthand with onsite experts. For inquiries or to schedule a meeting, please contact [email protected].

About Cervoz

Based in Taiwan, Cervoz Technology leverages nearly two decades of expertise in developing and delivering industrial-grade storage, memory, and expansion solutions, serving a wide range of global industrial sectors. Our commitment to innovation and quality ensures that we meet the demanding requirements of industries worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467255/Cervoz_PR_Automation_Exp_2024.jpg