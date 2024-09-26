CGH Earth launches CGH Earth Saha: An Exclusive Collection of 'Handpicked Escapes' Across India

NEW DELHI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGH Earth, a pioneer in responsible tourism in India for the last four decades, is proud to announce the launch of CGH Earth Saha, an exclusive collection of handpicked escapes across India. Known for creating unique experiences that captivate guests and foster a deep connection with nature, local traditions, and communities, CGH Earth is expanding its portfolio with intimate and private getaways that embody the essence of togetherness and personalized luxury.

Marli Hill Bungalow - CGH Earth Saha, Ooty

In Sanskrit, 'Saha' means all together. The concept behind CGH Earth Saha is rooted in the idea of togetherness. Nestled in stunning locations across India, CGH Earth Saha features a diverse range of unique holiday options. Depending on the property, guests can reserve an entire villa or bungalow or opt for individual rooms, providing flexibility for larger groups or couples seeking a serene retreat.

Commenting on adding CGH Earth Saha to the brand's selective portfolio, Michael Dominic, Managing Director of CGH Earth, stated, "The growing trend toward smaller, more personalized spaces for family holidays inspired the creation of CGH Earth Saha. This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision of providing intimate, meaningful holiday experiences while remaining true to our core values. CGH Earth Saha is a testament to our commitment to delivering authentic experiences intertwined with environmental stewardship and community engagement. Each property embodies the local ethos, offering guests a deeply immersive experience that connects them with the land, its people, and its rich cultural heritage."

He further added, "Having long offered Chittoor Kottaram and Beach Gate Bungalows as part of the villas and bungalow collection, CGH Earth has now expanded this experience into a distinct vertical. The CGH Earth Saha collection offers heightened intimate stays in scenic destinations and heritage homes, blending rich histories with luxurious modern comforts".

Guests can choose from the historic Kochi Raja's royal residence or the charming bungalows of Sterling Company in Kochi. One can experience a colonial residence with a storied past in Pondicherry, or indulge in the artistic ambience of a celebrity designer's home in the tranquil Palani Hills. For a touch of nostalgia, consider the British colonial bungalow in Ooty, surrounded by lush landscapes, or the picturesque bungalow nestled within a tea estate in Munnar. Each property promises unforgettable memories amidst breathtaking surroundings, creating opportunities to connect with loved ones and immerse oneself in the beauty of India's diverse landscapes.

For bookings, please write to [email protected] or call +91 8069807579 / +91 7594012555.

About CGH Earth

CGH Earth is a hospitality and wellness brand spread across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Andamans. Established in 1954 with the Casino Hotel on Willingdon Island Kochi, this family-owned enterprise has evolved into a pioneering force in tourism, offering the most intimate and enriching experiences.

CGH Earth offers a collection of 13 hotels and resorts, 6 villas & bungalows, 1 cruise experience, 3 healthcare clinics and 1 wellness retreat. Each property is meticulously designed to integrate local architecture, culture and traditions, providing guests with authentic and immersive escapades.

With a legacy of over three decades in responsible tourism, the brand continues to set the standard for sustainable and community-focused hospitality, making it a true pioneer in the industry. Whether you seek adventure, wellness, relaxation, or cultural immersion, CGH Earth Experience Hotels promises a stay that is both, enriching and memorable.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515352/Marli_Hill_Bungalow_CGH_Earth.jpg