CGI looks ahead after 50 years: 'Building what's next' for an evolving world

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, is marking 50 years of combining human ingenuity with the power of technology to achieve meaningful outcomes for its clients. Under the theme 'Building what's next', the company's milestone looks to the future, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner as the pace of change accelerates. It reflects a company built to grow and last, and one that helps clients succeed in an environment defined by rapid transformations.

For five decades, CGI has anticipated trends, embraced and led change, and grown alongside its clients, guided by a long-term vision and a shared commitment to building a company its people are proud to own and grow. Today, with 94,000 CGI Partners worldwide, and an expanding global footprint, the company empowers businesses to harness the latest technology and navigate increasingly complex challenges with confidence.

"For 50 years, we have lived by a Dream: creating an environment in which we enjoy working together and, as owners, contribute to building a company we can be proud of," said Serge Godin, Founder and Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, CGI. "This Dream carries us through every technological shift, geopolitical cycle, and economic transformation, connecting us across generations and geographies. Our success reflects the trust we earn every day from our clients as well as the passion, hard work, and expertise of the best team in the world."

CGI's approach, grounded in proximity to its clients, accountability and ownership, combines a global delivery model with deep local insight, enabling trusted, long-term relationships and disciplined execution across economic cycles. This framework underpins its work across AI, digital transformation, data, cloud modernization, cybersecurity and business process optimization. As technology increasingly shapes economies, industries and communities, CGI remains focused on delivering success for its clients, providing a supportive environment to build careers for CGI Partners, and creating value for shareholders.

"We are thankful for the deep relationships with our clients and remain focused on creating value as they navigate what lies ahead. We thank our CGI Partners for their dedication as owners of the business, whose collaboration brings that commitment to life every day, and we acknowledge our shareholders for their continued confidence in us," said Julie Godin, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, CGI. "I feel immense pride in carrying forward the values and vision of this company. As we celebrate 50 years, we look ahead, continuing to invest in innovation — including advanced AI — and to deepen our expertise and deliver the outcomes that matter most to our clients. Together, we are building what's next — not just for today, but for decades to come."

Built on long-standing values, CGI continues to act as a committed local partner in the communities where it operates. Working with clients, CGI Partners, and shareholders, the company supports education, opportunity and digital access to help build stronger communities for generations to come.

"For 50 years, our purpose has been clear: to help our clients succeed by delivering measurable and lasting outcomes," said François Boulanger, President and Chief Executive Officer, CGI. "As the pace of transformation accelerates, our focus remains firmly on the future, anticipating what's next, applying deep industry and technology expertise, and helping our clients move forward with confidence. The role of technology in shaping a better world has never been more powerful or more human. And for CGI, this is only the beginning."

"With 22,000 CGI Partners across Asia Pacific, we play a critical role in delivering IT services and driving digital transformation globally. As we celebrate 50 years of helping our clients scale across geographies, we look ahead with confidence, focused on building what's next," said Rakesh Aerath, President, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. He added, "We have a highly committed talent base that contributes to CGI's long-term success. Asia Pacific continues to strengthen its position as a strategic hub by developing future-ready talent, deepening technology expertise, and advancing AI capabilities. Through this focus, CGI Partners will continue to deliver high-impact, innovative solutions for our clients."

CGI in Asia Pacific supports more than 300 clients globally by delivering transformation projects, and providing IT and business solutions and services. In the region, CGI has established and helped transform Global Capability Centers (GCCs) for clients across the globe. Today, it is expanding the GCC business by scaling capabilities across digital engineering, cloud, and AI.

Throughout 2026, CGI will highlight a series of initiatives, stories and events that demonstrate how the company continues to evolve alongside those it serves, reinforcing the foundations that will support the next 50 years of growth. Watch the CGI at 50 years video to see how the company is 'building what's next'.

To learn more about CGI's foundation, evolution and growth, please visit the company's history page.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com | cgi.com/newsroom

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890945/CGI_50_Logo.jpg