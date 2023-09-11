Chairman, The Art of Living Social Projects, briefs the Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs on the Social Projects of The Art of Living

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shri Prasana Prabhu, the Chairman of The Art of Living Social Projects, engaged in a productive dialogue with Hon. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, the Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs of India. Their discussions encompassed a wide spectrum of initiatives to foster positive change within the country.

Shri Prasana Prabhu, the Chairman of The Art of Living - Social Projects met with the Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs of India, Hon. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman

During their interaction, Shri Prasana Prabhu extended a warm invitation to Hon. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman to the Fourth World Culture Festival, scheduled to commence on September 29th in Washington DC. This three-day event serves as a unique platform to showcase remarkable talents from around the globe, uniting people of diverse countries, cultures, religions, races, and age groups on a single stage. The festival embodies the message of global unity and signifies a historic celebration of life.

Delving into the scope of their social service initiatives, The Art of Living Social Projects has invested its efforts in a wide array of impactful domains. The organisation's focus encompasses Water Conservation, Afforestation, Natural Farming, Education, Skill Development, Women Empowerment, Rural Development and Waste Management. Each facet reflects their unwavering dedication to promoting positive transformation and improving communities.

In the realm of Water Conservation, The Art of Living Social Project's Water Conservation Team collaborates with the Government and various stakeholders, including rural communities, to rehabilitate river water and groundwater resources in arid regions. Employing eco-friendly and scientific approaches, their efforts ensure the availability of sufficient water resources. This, in turn, empowers farmers to adopt environmentally friendly agricultural practices, afforestation, and agroforestry.

The Afforestation Department has taken on the significant task of revitalising green spaces. They aim to restore ecological balance and conserve water resources through tree-planting initiatives on government lands, arid forests, nurseries, and areas near recharge structures and riverbanks. This holistic approach tackles soil erosion, climate change, and environmental stability issues.

The Art of Living Social Project's Natural Farming initiatives rejuvenates traditional agricultural wisdom, equipping farmers with knowledge passed down through generations. By promoting the utilisation of cow dung, indigenous seeds, mixed cropping, and other natural farming techniques, they enhance water conservation, increase crop yields, and improve harvest nutritional value.

The organisation extends its positive influence to Education by running free schools in tribal and rural areas, thereby enhancing literacy and creating employment opportunities. These schools, located in regions bordering Jharkhand and West Bengal, impart value-based education while promoting hygiene, culture preservation, non-violence, technological literacy, and environmental consciousness.

The Art of Living Social Project's commitment to Skill Development goes beyond formal education, encompassing vocational training and innovative programs for students and teachers. The organisation empowers village women, imparts essential job skills to rural youth, and installs renewable energy units like solar technology through corporate sponsorships as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

In the domain of Rural Development, the organisation is actively involved in various initiatives such as cleanliness drives, sanitation improvements, the establishment of model villages (Adarsh Gao), and the promotion of good governance. The organisation focuses on creating employment opportunities through skill training, enhancing living standards, and improving overall quality of life.

Addressing Women Empowerment, The Art of Living Social Projects arm implements various programs and initiatives that boost women's self-confidence and financial well-being. They empower women to recognise their potential and actively contribute to their communities through training and support networks.

Their waste management initiative converts household waste into organic and vermicompost through aerobic composting. Operating four plants in New Delhi, each processing 1000 kg of waste daily, this eco-friendly process avoids harmful gas emissions. This model is suitable for both large and small cities, and the organisation has established five additional plants that transform temple flower waste into puja items like agarbattis (incense sticks), showcasing their commitment to sustainability and resource optimisation.

In summary, The Art of Living Social Projects, led by Chairman Shri Prasana Prabhu, is actively engaged in many initiatives to impact various aspects of society positively. Their collaborative efforts with the Government of India and their holistic approach to social and environmental challenges underscore their dedication to making India a better place for all its citizens.

About The Art of Living - Social Projects

The Art of Living, a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, works closely with the Government of India to relieve the country from water scarcity through various water conservation projects.

