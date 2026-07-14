Chambers and Partners Recognizes J.S. Held and Experts Across Six Global Disciplines

Expert support for in-house and outside counsel in forensic accounting, asset tracing and recovery, business intelligence and investigations, investigative due diligence, political risk, and ESG risk.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announced today that J.S. Held and its experts are recognized by Chambers and Partners in six disciplines, reflecting the firm's expertise supporting in-house and outside counsel in complex disputes, investigations, and high-risk matters. Chambers and Partners recognition of J.S. Held spans forensic accounting, asset tracing and recovery, business intelligence and investigations, investigative due diligence, political risk, and ESG risk, highlighting J.S. Held's integrated technical, financial, and investigative capabilities.

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Forensic Accountants – US

Asset Tracing & Recovery – Global

Business Intelligence & Investigations – UK and Asia Pacific

Investigative Due Diligence – Global

Political Risk – Global

ESG Risk – Global

J.S. Held Experts are recognized as leading practitioners by Chambers & Partners

Executive Vice President Iain Potter, based in the Asia-Pacific region, is recognized by Chambers & Partners for his forensic accounting expertise supporting litigants and their counsel.

Iain Potter, FCA, FCIArb, is a Chartered Accountant qualified in the UK (ICAEW) and Singapore (ISCA), "…is incredibly skilled, credible on the witness stand, and able to distill complex economic issues into layman's terms." Iain specializes in the quantification of economic damages and the valuation of businesses and intellectual property for international arbitration and complex commercial disputes.

Chambers and Partners recognize Senior Managing Director Michelle J. Avery for her forensic accounting expertise supporting litigants and their counsel. As reflected in Chambers, Michelle J. Avery, CPA, CFF, "…is a superior supporting and testifying expert who provides exceptional analysis and produces first-class results." Michelle leads the Complex Accounting & Litigation team at J.S. Held. Michelle has extensive experience providing forensic accounting and expert witness services to prominent law firms and leads major dispute resolution engagements in high-profile domestic and international civil litigation.

Supporting in-house and outside counsel in disputes, Senior Managing Director Peter Pender-Cudlip is recognized for his expertise in asset tracing and recovery and business intelligence and investigations. The Chambers report reflects in asset tracing and recovery, "Peter is unstoppable and effective, bringing difficult-to-match investigative experience across fraud, arbitration, insurance, and bankruptcy matters." In the area of business intelligence and investigations, Chambers shares, "Peter is unstoppable and effective." Peter has over 20 years of international investigations and business intelligence experience, having worked on projects in more than 40 countries across the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the US, and Russia.

Chambers and Partners recognize two J.S. Held experts in the area of political risk – crisis and risk management: Senior Managing Director Livia Paggi and Senior Managing Director Philip Worman.

The Chambers Review reveals, "Livia is a trusted advisor on political risk, ESG, and business intelligence matters, regularly supporting multinational companies on complex international issues. Livia Paggi manages Political Risk, ESG, and Business Intelligence services where she advises multinational clients on doing business successfully in some of the world's most challenging markets. Over the past decade, Livia has developed expertise in Russia and the wider Eurasia region.

Philip Worman has over 25 years of experience in the political risk, business intelligence, and investigations sector, advising clients on doing business in emerging and frontier markets. Philip has particular expertise in sanctions policy and risk mitigation. Chambers adds, "Philip is outstanding. He is highly regarded for his expertise in political risk, sanctions advisory, stakeholder management, and market entry strategy."

J.S. Held brings together professionals with technical, financial, and investigative expertise to support clients and their counsel across complex disputes and high-risk matters. As a multidisciplinary consulting firm with global reach, J.S. Held combines deep subject matter knowledge with the ability to address matters requiring cultural awareness and cross-border insight.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

Contact:

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | [email protected]